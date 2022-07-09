Naomi Season 2 #5 Preview: Daddy Issues No More?

Brutus tries to sort out Naomi's Daddy Issues for her in this preview of Naomi Season 2 #5. Check out the preview below.

NAOMI SEASON 2 #5

DC Comics

0522DC132

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker (A/CA) Jamal Campbell

The penultimate issue of this blockbuster miniseries sees Naomi McDuffie face to face with a full-scale invasion! The town of Port Oswego has been invaded by a nightmare called Zumbado. Now Naomi must fight with everything she's got to protect her adopted hometown from the onslaught from her homeworld. All this and a very super special reveal!

In Shops: 7/12/2022

SRP: $3.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.