Nat Iwata Sells Rights To His Forest Freaks Graphic Novel To Abrams

Article Summary Nat Iwata sells rights for his new Forest Freaks graphic novel series to Abrams Fanfare imprint.

Forest Freaks follows twins Ben and Yoshi uncovering supernatural secrets in their town’s woods.

The first two volumes of Forest Freaks are set for release in autumn 2028 from Abrams Fanfare.

Abrams Fanfare is a children’s graphic novel imprint from art-focused publisher Abrams.

Forest Freaks, a graphic novel by Nat Iwata of Sumo Jo, Wat Takes His Shot: The Life & Legacy of Basketball Hero Wataru Misaka, and Steampunk Alphabet, in which identical twins Ben and Yoshi move to a new town and discover something supernatural in the woods behind their school, blending American mythology with Japanese folklore. Angelica Busanet at Abrams Fanfare has bought world rights to the first two volumes of Forest Freaks, and it will be published in the autumn of 2028. Nat Iwata's agent, Alexander Slater at Greenburger Kids, negotiated the deal. Nat Iwata says, "I'm excited to announce a 2-book deal with Abrams FanFare for my first graphic novel series, Forest Freaks! Inspired by many years of my youth spent running around with @iwatason in our neighborhood forest completely unsupervised."

Abrams Fanfare is the name of a new children's graphic novel imprint from book publisher Abrams, launched last year by Senior VP/Publisher Andrew Smith and associate publisher Maggie Lehrman. Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc., is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialise in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966, and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.

