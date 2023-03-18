KPop Band NCT 127 Gets A Graphic Novel, Limitless, Through Z2 Comics KPop band NCT 127 are the latest musical act to sign up for a graphic novel, named after one of their songs, Limitless, to be published through Z2 Comics.

NCT 127 is a spinoff from the South Korean Kpop boy band NCT, formed and managed by SM Entertainment and currently made up of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan. known for experimental hip hop and R&B-based music and energetic choreographies, their best-known songs are Highway To Heaven, Cherry Bomb, Kick It, Limitless, Sticker, Fire Truck and Bring the Noize. And now they are the latest musical act to sign up for a graphic novel, named after one of their songs, Limitless, to be published through Z2 Comics, available in English or Korean and published this summer.

"Presented in the manhwa format, Limitless follows NCT 127 in the midst of their world tour, as the group rehearses for its biggest performance in America to date: a sold-out stadium show in New York City. The night before the concert, however, the group encounters mysterious dreams, putting MARK, JOHNNY, TAEYONG, JUNGWOO, and DOYOUNG in otherworldly scenarios. This ultimately creates a reality-crossing mystery that the five—alongside TAEIL, YUTA, JAEHYUN, and HAECHAN—will unite to solve. As NCT 127 grapples with this enigma, they must overcome their fear in both the real world and this new, surreal dreamscape."

The comic is written by Hoae Kim and SM Entertainment, adapted by Reiko Scott, with artists Kayla Felty and 24 x 4, cover artist Megan Huang, designed by Courtney Menard and edited by Camilla Zhang. The comic is available in the following formats and prices.

Standard Edition Hardcover – $21.99 Book only – your choice of 10 covers (choice of an individual member, or the full group) 5 x 7.5 in

NCT 127 Limitless Trading Card Mystery Pack – $24.99 One premium limited edition trading card per mystery box, Cards feature NCT 127 members and artwork from the book, All cards numbered to 127 or fewer. Look for 1 of 1 autographed cards!*

NCTZen Cover Bundle – $199.00 All ten standard edition books – one of each individual member, and the full group 10 NCT 127 Limitless Trading Cards

Deluxe Collectible Edition with Slipcase – $99.99 Oversized collectible edition in custom-designed slipcase. Dimensions: 8.75 x 13.02in. 84 pages, B&W. Nine prints (one of each member) inserted into slipcase. One certificate of authenticity. Sticker featuring NCT 127. Limitless bookmark. Bundle black edition design.

SIGNED Platinum Collectible Edition with Slipcase – [Limited to 27 copies per member] $299.99 Book signed by one member of NCT 127. Oversized collectible edition in custom-designed slipcase. Dimensions: 8.75 x 13.02in. 84 pages, B&W. Nine prints (one of each member) inserted into slipcase. One certificate of authenticity. Sticker featuring NCT 127. Limitless bookmark. One limited edition trading card (numbered to 27 per member)