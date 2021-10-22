Neflix's Pacific Rim: Black Gets A Prequel From Legendary In January

Legendary cCmics collect up their Lost In Space and Pacific Rim comics in their January 2022 solicitations, including a new Pacific Rim storyline, Blackout, by Cavan Scott and Nelson Daniel, as a prequel to the upcoming Netflix Pacific Rim: Black series.

LOST IN SPACE ULT COLL GN

LEGENDARY COMICS

(W) Richard Dinnick, Brian Buccellato (A / CA) Zid

The smash-hit rebirth of the beloved sci-fi classic continues in this thrilling graphic novel! Thirty years in the future, en route to a distant colony, the Robinson family finds itself thrown off course when their ship crash-lands on a mysterious and dangerous planet. These all-new, untold adventures feature the full crew of the hit Netflix show: the Robinsons, the Robot, Doctor Smith and Don West. These are the missions you didn't see on TV as our heroes struggle to survive in an unknown world, they face new creatures, unexpected visitors, and new danger. Plus! Never before published: Worlds collide as the classic crew of the 1960s Jupiter meet their modern counterparts in a story that celebrates all eras of Lost in Space!

In Shops: Jan 05, 2022

SRP: 29.99

PACIFIC RIM BLACKOUT GN

LEGENDARY COMICS

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Nelson Daniel

From writer Cavan Scott (Star Wars: The High Republic) and artist Nelson Dániel (Detective Pikachu), Pacific Rim: Blackout allows readers to revisit the world of Netflix's original anime series Pacific Rim: The Black in an all-new prequel adventure featuring fan favorite character Herc Hansen. Herc Hanson, the PPDC Ranger returns as a world-weary jaeger pilot dragged into battle as an influx of kaiju threatens to destroy the Australian continent and all its inhabitants. Along with his niece Olivia, his copilot Cooper, and Marshal Rask, Herc faces brand-new kaiju of epic proportions while battling his own inner demons.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 19.99

PACIFIC RIM ULT OMNIBUS GN

LEGENDARY COMICS

(W) Cavan Scott, Travis Beacham, Joshua Hale Fialkov (A / CA) BigN

For the first time ever, the Pacific Rim: Ultimate Omnibus brings together the New York Times-bestselling Pacific Rim: Tales from Year Zero (presented by Guillermo Del Toro and written by Pacific Rim screenwriter Travis Beacham) alongside the sequels Pacific Rim: Tales from the Drift (written by Joshua Fialkov), Pacific Rim: Aftermath, Pacific Rim: Amara (both from Cavan Scott), and Pacific Rim: Blackout in a deluxe omnibus collection.

In Shops: Jan 19, 2022

SRP: 99.99

