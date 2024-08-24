Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, Absolute Superman, Absolute Wonder Woman, DC All-In

Now DC Comics Does QR Codes For DC All-In And Absolute

Now DC Comics does QR Codes for DC All-In and Absolute, as well as Justice League Membership Card and Incentive Orders

Stores can order 25 copies of select issues for $25 if they meet certain previous ordering requirements.

Free Justice League Membership Cards for customers buying 4 different DC titles weekly, starting in October.

Cards feature QR codes leading to exclusive previews, behind-the-scenes content, and more.

DC Comics is to continue their comic store retailer incentive programme first used for this summer's Absolute Power event, something only Bleeding Cool has considered covering for readers. In which stores can unlock the ability to order bundles of 25 copies of select issues for a net price of $25, costing a store $1 an issue, a third to a half of what they usually pay, as long as they order enough at the usual discount. Here are the eligible books and the previous ordering requirements to qualify to order the additional bundles.

DC All In Special #1: Match orders of Absolute Power #1.

Batman #153: Match orders of Batman #151

Absolute Batman #1: Match orders of Batman #125.

Batman & Robin #14: Match orders of Detective Comics #1087

Action Comics #1070: Match orders of Superman #17.

Nightwing #119: Match orders of Wonder Woman #11

Titans #16: Match orders of Green Lantern #13

Wonder Woman #14: Match orders of Harley Quinn #41

Absolute Wonder Woman #1: Match orders of Wonder Woman #1

Detective Comics #1090: Match orders of Batman: Gotham By Gaslight – The Kryptonian Age #1

Superman #19: Match orders of Batman/Superman World's Finest #26

Absolute Superman #1: Match orders of Superman #1

As previously revealed on Bleeding Cool, DC Comics is launching Justice League Membership Cards as promotional items alongside the November-debuting Justice League Unlimited from Mark Waid and Dan Mora and will mirror the look of the new Justice League membership cards, as readers will first see in DC All In Special #1. Customers that purchase any 4 different DC titles each week will be eligible to receive a different Justice League membership card for free.

October Week One: Batman Justice League Membership Card

October Week Two: Superman Justice League Membership Card

October Week Three: Wonder Woman Justice League Membership Card

October Week Four: Justice League Membership Card (blank/fill-in version)

November Week One: Darkseid Infected Membership Card (glow-in-the-dark)

Each card measures 2.125" x 3.3125". And seem to shame members by listing what their power level is. Batman seems a bit high, don't you think? Stores will receive Justice League cards in bundles of 25, equal to their orders of DC Connect, for free. Additional bundles of cards can be purchased for a price of $1.50 NET per bundle of 25.

And, oh yes, the cards will feature a QR code on the back that takes readers to exclusive previews of upcoming issues, plus behind-the-scenes material like character designs and more…

