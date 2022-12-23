Neighbors #1 Launches in Boom Studios Full March 2023 Solicits

Neighbors #1 Launches in Boom Studios Full March 2023 Solicits

NEIGHBORS #1 (OF 5) CVR A MERCADO (MR)

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle (A) Letizia Cadonici (CA) Miguel Mercado

When Janet and Oliver Gowdie move to a quaint mountain town, their daughter Casey becomes part of a horrific chain of events revealing that their neighbors are anything but what they seem.

Soon an unsettling old woman named Agnes Early fixates on Janet and Oliver's other daughter-2-year-old Isobel.

It becomes clear that it's impossible to know who to trust… or who is even still human…

Steeped in Irish and English folklore and mythology, Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Maw) joins artist Letizia Cadonici (House of Slaughter), and colorist Alessandro Santoro (Bloom) to tread new ground in changeling horror. A tale perfect for fans of Eat the Rich and The Nice House on the Lake!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #12 (OF 12) CVR A GARNEY (MR)

(W) Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (A / CA) Ron Garney

The epic conclusion to the groundbreaking original series is finally here!

Caldwell's master plan is revealed, setting up one final showdown with B. and Diana.

At the end of all things, the immortal warrior finds himself faced with a challenge that even he might not endure.

And if he does succeed… what will remain of him when there are no more battles left to fight?

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 6.99

VAMPIRE SLAYER (BUFFY) #12 CVR A FIUMARA

(W) Sarah Gailey (A) Hannah Templer (CA) Sebastian Fiumara

Everything comes to a head as Buffy and Faith do everything in their power to stop Willow – now a wrathful force to be reckoned with.

As Buffy's nightmares and past prove to be more help than hindrance, will she have what it takes to defeat Willow, and maybe even save a friendship?

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN #30 CVR A DELL EDERA

(W) James TynionIV (A / CA) Werther Dell'Edera

Cutter's arrival makes saving Tribulation an even more desperate task for Erica, but it's do or die, because she's the only one who can keep Gabi safe!

And even if she can save the town and make it out alive, she's still a rogue hunter, and the Order isn't known for their mercy…

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER #13 CVR A MANHANINI

(W) James TynionIV, Tate Brombal (A) Antonio Fuso (CA) Mateus Manhanini

As Jace wanders the streets of New Orleans, his mind drifts between his youth and the present, bringing light to his and Jolie's past, and revealing that she's not all that she seems…

Meanwhile, a mysterious message carried by a crow holds the key to Jace saving his child. But right now, Sunny is alone, and unprotected from what prowls in the dark…

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BRIAR TP VOL 01

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) German Garcia

What if Sleeping Beauty never got her happily ever after… and had to save herself instead?

One-hundred years after Briar Rose first fell into her slumber, the sleeper has now become the sleepwalker, and she must face a brutal, bleak world ruled by a tyrant from her past.

Burdened by prophecy and betrayal, it will take everything Briar and her band of misfits have to survive the wasteland where magic went to die.

As they journey through a land of untold terrors, Briar nurtures a burning pledge of vengeance. But will it be enough to bring some semblance of a happy ending to the land… and her heart?

Eisner Award-nominated writer, producer, director Christopher Cantwell (Iron Man, Regarding the Matter of Oswald's Body, Halt and Catch Fire), and lauded artist Germán Garc a (Ka-Zar: Lord of the Savage Land) reimagine the classic tale as an epic dark fantasy adventure.

Collects Briar #1-4.

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 14.99

COMPLETE IRREDEEMABLE TP

(W) Mark Waid (A) Peter Krause, Diego Barreto, Paul Azaceta, Emma Rios, Howard Chaykin, Marcio Takara, Damian Couceiro (CA) John Cassaday, Laura Martin

When the Plutonian, the world's greatest superhero, snaps and turns into the world's greatest villain, only his former teammates have a chance at stopping his rampage.

But while on the run from the world's most powerful and angry being, will these former teammates discover his secrets in time? How did he come to this? And what happens to a world when its savior betrays it?

The iconic team of writer Mark Waid (Kingdom Come, The Avengers) and artist Peter Krause (We Only Kill Each Other), along with some of the most acclaimed creators in comics, challenge everything you think you know about superheroes by exploring the good, the bad…and the irredeemable inside all of us.

This comprehensive volume collects Irredeemable #1-37, Irredeemable Special #1, and Incorruptible #25-26, alongside a new foreword by Academy Award nominee Kemp Powers (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and an afterword by comics icon Grant Morrison (All-Star Superman, Klaus).

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 59.99

MOSELY #3 (OF 5) CVR A LOTFI

(W) Rob Guillory (A / CA) Sam Lotfi

Mosely faces the demons of his past-ones responsible for his present predicament-as he feels compelled to sail into a literal sea of data!

But the liquid fiber optic ocean proves treacherous as he comes face-to-face with another Tech God!

In Shops: Mar 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KNOW YOUR STATION #4 (OF 5) CVR A KANGAS (MR)

(W) Sarah Gailey (A / CA) Liana Kangas

Paranoia among billionaires is rising almost as high as their profits while they tighten up on security, but they may no longer be the only targets, as Elise discovers some shocking evidence in her search for the killer.

After witnessing the most gruesome murder yet, Elise is on the verge of a breakthrough in the case… before another panic button blares and she's greeted by a familiar voice.

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BEHOLD BEHEMOTH #5 (OF 5) CVR A ROBLES

(W) Tate Brombal (A / CA) Nick Robles

In the heartbreaking FINAL ISSUE, Grey and Wren find themselves closer than ever to finding answers about who, and what, the Behemoths are!

Kavita has ulterior motives though-ones that may be deadly to Wren, and put Grey in an impossible choice.

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ONCE UPON A TIME AT END OF WORLD #5 CVR A DEL MUNDO (MR)

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Alexandre Tefenkgi (CA) Mike Del Mundo

Maceo is determined to prove himself the only way he knows how, and his stubbornness brings Mezzy's ire.

But the Wasteland Rangers prove too dangerous even for Mezzy, and Maceo will have to do more than a symbolic gesture if they want to make it out alive.

Will love prevail… at least for a while?

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DAMN THEM ALL #6 (OF 6) CVR A ADLARD (MR)

(W) Simon Spurrier (A / CA) Charlie Adlard

In the epic conclusion of the first story arc of Damn Them All, Alfie's secret plans for his death are revealed!

But it turns out Hell wasn't all it's cracked up to be-until his meddling made eternity a nightmare.

Ellie will do everything she can to get what she needs from Theo, and the last demon she would have picked might just be the one to help.

Will "Bloody El" be able to set the underworld right, or will someone else have to get the job done?

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GRIM #9 CVR A FLAVIANO

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A / CA) Flaviano

The afterlife is in chaos, and Adira rules over all of it with an uncaring iron fist.

While Jess harbors secrets from her friends and may have found help in her search for a scythe, a new villain brings hellish consequences for Jess, Marcel, and Eddie-and one of them won't make it…

In Shops: Mar 08, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DUNE HOUSE HARKONNEN #3 (OF 12) CVR A SWANLAND (MR)

(W) Brian Herbert, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Michael Shelfer (CA) Raymond Swanland

Duncan trains to be the legendary fighter he's destined to become, while Baron Harkonnen clashes with the fearsome Bene Gesserit and the enemy within-his degenerative disease.

Meanwhile, the Ix uprising is in desperate need of aid, especially as young fertile women begin to disappear…

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS #106 CVR A CLARKE

(W) Melissa Flores (A) Simona Di Gianfelice (CA) Taurin Clarke

The Power Rangers and Omega Rangers join forces in an epic struggle against a friend-turned-foe!

Mistress Vile's diabolical scheme also comes to a head as she possesses an object of immeasurable power-and a sidekick with darker origins than the Rangers thought possible!

In Shops: Mar 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MMPR TMNT II #4 (OF 5) CVR A MORA

(W) Ryan Parrott (A / CA) Dan Mora

The penultimate issue heats up as the Mutant Rangers are in dire straits, but a familiar mentor brings new allies to turn the tide!

But the battle also rages in Dimension X, where the hero and villain roles continue to blur as they fight old foes and unfamiliar monsters.

The Mutant Rangers shouldn't celebrate too soon though, as their worst enemy arrives in a monstrous new form!

In Shops: Mar 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MAGIC THE GATHERING (MTG) #24 CVR A MERCADO

(W) Jed MacKay, Rich Douek (A) Roberta Ingranata (CA) Miguel Mercado

As the grand finale to the saga unfolds, the aftermath of the events on Amonkhet leave Liliana, Garruk, and Chandra vulnerable to Marit Lage's influence-making each a potential threat to the others!

But what do Isona and Nicol Bolas' capabilities mean for Aminatou's plans for the multiverse?

The answers await all the surviving Planeswalkers on Dominaria!

In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: 4.99