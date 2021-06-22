Never Too Late for a Recap: Transformers Back to the Future #4 Preview

The Transformers/Back to the Future crossover at IDW ends this week with Transformers Back to the Future #4, and you might be thinking, at this point, if you haven't been keeping up with this already highly niche crossover, the fourth and final issue is probably not the place where you're going to decide, "you know what, I should give this a try." But here in this preview, Marty McFly nevertheless decides to provide a recap of the series up to this point. And that's pretty damn admirable. No one bothers to subscribe to the "this could be anyone's first comic" principle anymore. Even reading the first issue of a comic book requires a master's degree in the history of the character these days. And then you have Transformers Back to the Future #4, possibly the comic with the least possibility in the history of the industry of being somebody's "first comic," but Marty's laying it all out there anyway. *sniff* It's beautiful! Check out the preview below.

TRANSFORMERS BACK TO THE FUTURE #4 (OF 4) CVR A JUAN SAMU

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Cavan Scott (A / CA) Juan Samu

Outmatched by the Decepticons, running on empty, and on the ropes, Marty McFly and the Autobot Gigawatt show why nobody calls them chicken! Will the final confrontation be in Marty's future, or will he and his companions make it back to fix the timestream before the Decepticons win? Find out in the heaviest issue of the whole series!

