New 52 Wonder Woman's Brian Azzarello & Chris Chiang Reunite On Batman

In a revealing interview on The Short Box Podcast, comic artist and writer Cliff Chiang opened up about his creative journey, from hits like Paper Girls and Catwoman: Lonely City to his editorial days at DC and Vertigo. And also that he is gearing up for his "next big thing," including reuniting with his Wonder Woman collaborator Brian Azzarello on a new Batman project and a fresh creator-owned project, with potential announcements later this year.

New 52 Wonder Woman's Brian Azarello & Chris Chiang Reunite On Batman
Batman: The Adventures Continue cover by Cliff Chiang

As well as expressing enthusiasm for DC's Vertigo imprint relaunch and praising executive editor Chris Conroy, Chris Chiang spotlighted upcoming titles from the imprint, Bleeding Hearts and Ezra Cain. "I'm excited, Vertigo introduced me to comics in college," Chiang noted. And recalling his work with Brian K Vaughn on Paper Girls, the freedom of working with him and also how the Amazon Prime adaptation expanded the story's reach. "It added elements I wish were in the comic," he admitted.

But he also recalled his work with another Brian, Brian Azzarello. "I'm so glad that we were able to do Wonder Woman. We were supposed to do a Batman book…  a pulpy noir Batman. Those plans were part of a publishing initiative that DC was doing. And then when that fell apart, we were going to continue with it, but then they had the idea for New 52. And so that ended up getting shelved. So our noir Batman story will probably never be. That's kind of my white whale with Brian, but we have worked on a Batman one-shot that hasn't been announced. It's not a pulpy Batman with guns, but it does feel like, you know, finally getting to scratch that itch."

He also let folk know that "I'm working on a creator-owned book now and hopefully get some news about it later this year."

 

 

