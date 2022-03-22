New DC Teen Superhero Team, Young Justice Dark

You wait ages for a new DC Comics teen team and then three come along at once. We've heard about Teen Justice, the Earth-11 Multiversity team getting its own series spinning out of Dark Crisis, while in Dark Crisis we get a new Young Justice… but first a look at today's Teen Titans Academy and a new team being formed from the bones of the old one.

With certain students forming their own splinter group, with their own agenda, mission, methods and sense of permanence that may outlast the Teen Titans Academy comic book as it comes to its natural end. With Chupacabra, Stitch, Bratgirl, Tooby and the rest.

Young Justice Dark, playing off both Young Justice and Justice League Dark. A place for the troubled super-youth of America to hang out and try and be like John Constantine. I like it, Picasso.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #13 CVR A RAFA SANDOVAL (WAR FOR EARTH-3)

(W) Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless (A) Mike Norton (CA) Rafa Sandoval

Caught between the Suicide Squad and the Crime Syndicate, the Teen Titans fight to free the missing academy student from Amanda Waller. With time ticking away towards when the Titans must return home or risk being stuck on Earth-3 forever, the team faces an impossible choice. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/22/2022

Not long until the end…

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #14 CVR A TOM DERENICK & JEREMIAH SKIPPER

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Tom Derenick, Jeremiah Skipper

It's a fresh start for the students and staff of the newly-rechristened "Titans Academy"! As classes resume, two faculty members navigate the awkwardness of a new relationship—and one student, on a dangerous training mission, must finally face the mysterious past that's haunted him all his life…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/26/2022 TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #15 CVR A TOM DERENICK & MATT HERMS

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Tom Derenick, Matt Herms

FINAL ISSUE! In the shadow of the new Titans Tower, the students and faculty decide whether the school is the right place for them.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/24/2022