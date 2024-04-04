Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: 3d, jim lee, new mutants 98, rob liefeld, todd mcfarlane

New Mutants #98 by Rob Liefeld Republished as a 3D Comic, More To Come

New Mutants #98 by Rob Liefeld featuring the first appearance of Deadpool republished in 3D, with Jim Lee and Todd McFarlane to follow.

Erasmus Fox has just launched a publishing deal with Marvel for 3D-enhanced comics, art portfolios, art books, and new prose novels to be distributed to retailers, not through Penguin Random House but through through Lunar and Diamond under the name Pan Universal Galactic Worldwide.

This will begin in June with New Mutants #98 Pan-Dimensional 3D Edition by Rob Liefeld and Fabian Nicieza, with the first appearances of Deadpool, Domino and Gideon, and first published in 2D in 1991. Each Pan-Dimensional 3D Edition will include the complete full-colour issue digitally enhanced in red/blue 3D and will be polybagged with custom Pan-Dimensional 3D glasses that match each title. Subsequent titles will include Deadpool #1 from 197 by Joe Kelly and Ed McGuinness, X-Men #1 by Jim Lee and Chris Claremont from 1991, Black Panther #1 by Jack Kirby from 1977 and Incredible Hulk #340 with Hulk Vs Wolverine by Peter David and Todd McFarlane from 1998. No idea whether oor not any of the creators will see any pennies from this or nort.

"PUG Worldwide is committed to making the coolest stuff in the universe for the greatest fans anywhere," says PUG Worldwide Editor-in-Chief John Barber. "And nobody has cooler toys in their toybox than our friends at Marvel." "Rob"s art practically jumps off the page already," says Barber. But in 3D, it"s a whole new experience. Even if you"ve read Deadpool"s debut a hundred times, this edition will make the experience feel as new and exciting as it did the day the comic came out. "These PAN-DIMENSIONAL 3D EDITIONS are just the beginning," says PUG Worldwide Director of Publishing Operations Mason Rabinowitz. "We"re thrilled to be working with Marvel on more soon to be announced projects designed to provide fans with new, exciting perspectives on their favorite Marvel heroes, moments, and stories."

