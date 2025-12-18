Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: batgirl, guy gardner, harley quinn, KO

New Powers For Batgirl, Harley Quinn And Guy Gardner After DC's K.O.

Batgirl debuts haemokinesis abilities, allowing her to control and weaponize her own blood.

Harley Quinn transforms into the charged-up Batquinn, bringing new energy to Gotham crime-fighting.

Guy Gardner becomes the Allsight, receiving powerful visions to track down the vanished Emotional Entities.

Batgirl, Harley Quinn and Guy Gardner are getting new powers after DC's K.O. event, all launching in March 2026 in their respective titles. Batgirl has a power straight out of The Boys: Gen V series of haemokinesis, the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon. Harley Quinn is charged up and has transformed into Batquinn. And Guy Gardner, Green Lantern, is receiving visions…

BATGIRL #17

Written by TATE BROMBAL

Art by TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

Cover by DAVID TALASKI

Variant cover by KYUYONG EOM

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/4/26

Spinning directly out of the events of DC K.O., Batgirl is back in Gotham City when she wakes up with the twisted, metahuman abilities of the Blood—the power to wield and control her blood like a weapon. But her Bat-Family reunion is cut short when she is forced to ascend Wu Corp Tower to confront her Blood relatives for answers and a reversal of this curse. Cassandra Cain has leveled up…or is it a level down? The perfect jumping-on point for new readers of this hit series, as "The Curse of the Blood" begins here!

HARLEY QUINN #60

Written by ELLIOTT KALAN

Art by CARLOS OLIVERAS

Cover by BRANDT & STEIN

Variant covers by DAVID NAKAYAMA, GUILLEM MARCH, and ASET KAIRAMBAYEV

Corner Box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/25/26

My body is full of DC K.O. energy! After the thrilling conclusion of our latest crossover, I've got a new lease on life—and it's darker and grittier than ever! You know Batman? Well, you can call me Batquinn now! I'm like Batman, but I do things…a little differently! Bricks are gonna be flying tonight, baby!!!

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #14

Written by MORGAN HAMPTON

Art and cover by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

Variant covers by ARIEL COLON and SCOTT GODLEWSKI

Corner Box variant cover by FERNANDO PASARIN

Symbol variant cover

$3.99 US | 32 pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 3/11/26

Thanks to his newfound power after DC K.O., Guy Gardner is now being worshipped as the Allsight on Oa. After receiving constant visions of the vanished Emotional Entities, Guy puts together an elite team to track them down. At the same time, John Stewart and Katma Tui run into an old adversary on New Korugar.

