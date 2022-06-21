New World's Finest Composite Superman Ready For 60th Anniversary?

World's Finest writer Mark Waid will naturally be overfamiliar with the long history of merged Superman and Batman in one form or another. Composite Superman, a shapeshifter with a grudge, being the most prominent, who first appeared in World's Finest Comics #142 in 1964, and recurred through the years in various forms. World's Finest, a comic book that classically teamed Batman and Superman seems a natural home for a character who literally combines the two.

Maybe Waid might be looking to a full-scale return in 2024 for the character's 60th anniversary and this is just a tease of that? Today sees the release of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 by Mark Waid and Dan Mora, and the cardstock cover featuring some kind of merged Batman and Superman figure got a few comic book speculators all of a flutter. And just as the original Composite Superman had a green tinge…

…so this Composite Superman is formed through a Green Lantern ring…

Now this gestalt figure is not named, and does not last the length of the issue. But yes, it does look rather cool. And maybe, who knows, they may return in some form, and the toyetic potential is high. But if you are looking for some kind of planned SuperBat character getting their own spinoff series as a result of this issue, driving eBay sales to madness, then no. Not in the short term at least.

BATMAN SUPERMAN WORLDS FINEST #4 CVR E DAN MORA CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

As Robin and Supergirl race to retrieve the secrets of the Devil Nezha from ancient China, Batman and Superman get more than they bargained for in the present! To save humanity from the fires of the demon, the World's Finest must go toe-to-toe with the protector of Sector 2814…Hal Jordan.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/21/2022