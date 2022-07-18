New Wynd Series Orders 263% Higher Than Previous Issue, Ahead of FOC

As reported earlier on Bleeding Cool, the relaunch of James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas' Eisner Award-nominated series Wynd, The Throne In The Sky, is up on FOC today.

As longtime readers may recall, Bleeding Cool first reported on the series, when Tynion, Dialynas, and publisher Boom Studios did a surprise release of Wynd #1 in stores in the early days of the pandemic in 2020. The bold move not only kicked off back-to-back "biggest ever" launches for Boom that culminated with Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and Ron Garney's BRZRKR launching as the highest ordered creator-owned launch in nearly 30 years, but jump-started the comic shop market when it was desperately needed.

And while Tynion's adult horror series, like Something Is Killing The Children, House of Slaughter, Department of Truth, and The Nice House On The Lake, have gone on to outsell the GLAAD Media Award-nominated Wynd, this relaunch may well change that. As Tynion has noted in his Tiny Onion newsletter, "I've been dreaming up this world since I was 15 years old and I am immensely proud to see it doing so well out in the world."

So it's not surprising that, Boom, Tynion, and Dialynas have pulled out all the stops to appeal to the horror and ex-Batman readers that make up The Empire of the Tiny Onion with variant and incentive covers by Batman artist Greg Capullo, fellow Substacker Mike Del Mundo, and Blood Stained Teeth's Christian Ward. Plus, right ahead of FOC Boom revealed, for the first time since its original 2020 run, the variant that marks the return of hot cover artist Peach Momoko to the series, she helped drive to being Boom's highest ordered launch at the time.

The all star cover lineup coincides with a darker turn in the fantasy epic as the human land of Esserial, the faerie Essendiel, and Vampyrium hang on the brink of war with weirdbloods across the realms caught in between. Meanwhile, the titular character, Wynd must struggle with the possibility of his destined role if he is truly one of the legendary Winged Ones. In short, the series makes good on the same massive world-building that Tynion injects into the Slaughterverse and Department of Truth. Luckily, new readers will be able to jump in easily thanks to the tidy "Story So Far" spread in the first issue.

Retailers seem to be betting on it as well, since as I understand it, orders for Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #1 are already over 263% higher than the last issue of Wynd in 2021. With the recently revealed Momoko cover, and the buzz for the series heading into the Eisner Award ceremony at the end of the week, how much higher will the orders climb before FOC closes tonight? And will any retailers caught up in the pre-Comic-Con madness get caught short by simply placing orders based on the end of the previous series? Or will Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #1 outsell the record-breaking Wynd #1 from 2020?

Consider this your public service announcement to double check your orders if you are a retailer as Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #1 FOCs today, July 18th.

The WYND saga continues in this epic new volume from Eisner Award winner James Tynion IV (Batman, Something is Killing the Children) and artist Michael Dialynas (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), the GLAAD Award-winning creative team behind The Woods.

The land of Esseriel has grown darker and more dangerous, as tensions between the human and faerie realms threaten to erupt into all-out war.

Could Wynd be the only hope for peace? And what will his destiny be if he truly is one of the legendary WINGED ONES?

Prepare to embark on an extraordinary fantasy adventure, and discover a world of mysterious legends, ancient prophecies, and the brave heroes at the center of it all!

In Shops: Aug 24, 2022

SRP: 5.99