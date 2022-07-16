Everlasting Wynd- Thank FOC It's Saturday, the 16th of July, 2022

Thank FOC It's Saturday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Hellboy & The BPRD get a 1957 Falling Sky one-shot from Dark Horse by Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson and Shawn Martinbrough. "Cryptozoologist Woodrow "Woody" Ferrier joined the B.P.R.D. to find exciting and previously undocumented cryptids, but unfortunately most of his cases end in disappointment. But a trip with Hellboy to small town Virginia where a huge and mysterious creature stalks the woods might provide him with just the opportunity he's been waiting for! What's hiding in West Virginia?"

While Deadliest Bouquet #1 by Erica Schultz, Carola Borelli and Gab Contreras launches from Image Comics with this YouTube video. "Jasmine Hawthorn was a hard-edged Nazi hunter who trained her children well in the art of espionage. But in 1998, when her complicated past finally catches up with her, it's up to her three estranged daughters, Rose, Poppy, and Violet, to solve their mom's murder-if they can avoid killing each other in the process."

Love Everlasting #1 jumps from Substack to Image Comics from Tom King and Elsa Charretier with 1:10, 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers. "From superstar award-winning creators TOM KING & ELSA CHARRETIER comes a new ONGOING SERIES set in a world as frighteningly fantastical as any found beyond the stars: Romance Comics! Joan Peterson discovers that she is trapped in an endless cycle-a problem to be solved, a man to marry-and every time she falls in love, she disappears into another teary saga. Her bloody journey to freedom starts in this breathtaking, groundbreaking FIRST ISSUE."

Amazing Fantasy #1000 hits FOC from Marvel Comics by Armando Iannucci, Anthony Falcone, Dan Slott, Ho Che Anderson, Jonathan Hickman, Kurt Busiek, Michael Cho, Neil Gaiman, Rainbow Rowell, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Jim Cheung, Marco Checchetto, Olivier Coipel, Ryan Stegman, Steve McNiven, Terry Dodson, Todd Nauck, and more, with 1:25, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200.

Ms Marvel And Moon Knight #1 sees Marvel's two biggest TV stars right now go up against each other's IP, by Jody Houser and Ibraim Roberson. "THE FIST OF KHONSHU MEETS THE EMBIGGENED FIST OF MS. MARVEL! MARC SPECTOR, A.K.A. MOON KNIGHT, protects the travelers of night… but what about those traveling to bring him death? A mechanical (and maniacal!) threat brings MS. MARVEL into Moon Knight's orbit, and the gravity of what they uncover will require them to plumb the depths of life and death! The mystery teased in last month's team-up with WOLVERINE continues to unfurl as the super hero spectacle of the summer sizzles on stands!"

X-Men Unlimited's X-Men Green goes from webcomic to print again, from Gerry Duggan and Emilio Laiso. "AN "X" CROSSING DANGEROUS LINES! When a young X-Man breaks the laws of Krakoa and takes a life, it's up to Wolverine to track down his former student and take her down… But Nature Girl is tired of standing by while humanity destroys her home. Can even Logan quell her fury? Find out as a good girl breaks bad to save the planet! The hit story from Marvel Unlimited comes to print for the first time with exclusive bonus content!"

Wynd: The Throne In The Sky #1 from James Tynion IV and Michael Dialynas returns from Boom Studios. "The land of Esseriel has grown darker and more dangerous, as tensions between the human and faerie realms threaten to erupt into all-out war. Could Wynd be the only hope for peace? And what will his destiny be if he truly is one of the legendary WINGED ONES? Prepare to embark on an extraordinary fantasy adventure, and discover a world of mysterious legends, ancient prophecies, and the brave heroes at the center of it all!" With 1:10, 1:25, 1:50, 1:75 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC.

Spider-Man 2099 Exodus comes to an end with Omega by Steve Orlando and Paul Fry. "THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF 2099 REACHES ITS EXPLOSIVE CONCLUSION! The final battle for the Celestial Garden begins! Spider-Man vs. Norman Osborn! The X-Men vs. the Cabal! Two armies, two deadly enemies…and the keys to 2099's future up for grabs! It's a brawl for all: A brave new tomorrow for 2099 starts here!"

While Barbaric also returns with Axe To Grind #1 by Michael Moreci and Nathan Gooden from Vault Comics with 1:10, 1:25, 1:50, 1:75, 1:100 tiered covers for FOC. "It's the moment we've all been waiting for – the start of an all-new arc of BARBARIC! Follow Owen and his magical companion, the tender, talking Axe as they spread kindness and hope in a world gone bad…just kidding! Owen, Axe, and Soren are back, and so is all the mayhem and bloodshed that follows them wherever they go! This time, they're out to settle an old score against Gladius, a wicked a$$hole who did Owen wrong way back in his barbarian days. As always…it's just f***ing barbaric."

Ultraman launches a new series, Mystery Of Ultraseven by Kyle Higgins, Matt Groom,David Lopez, Davide Tinto. "Giant kaiju roam. A sinister conspiracy consolidates power. And there's nobody left to stop it – because Ultraman is GONE! How did the situation go so wrong…? And how can the United Science Patrol claw their way back from the brink? The answers lie in the appearance of an enigmatic new Ultra, and a secret that has remained hidden for decades. From distant stars to lost dimensions, untangling this twisted web will require Shin Hayata to go farther and fight harder than ever before! So strap in – THE MYSTERY OF ULTRA SEVEN unfolds now! PLUS: ANOTHER STORY FROM THE HISTORY OF ULTRA Q AND TWO MORE INSTRUCTIONAL KAIJU STEPS!"

Heart Eyes #1 also launched from Vault Comics by Dennis Hopeless and Victor Ibanez with 1:5, 1:10, 1:25, 1:50, 1:75 and 1:100 tiered covers, including a main one from Olivier Coipel, for FOC. "Sanity-eating monsters ended humanity. The unlucky few who survived now hide in the cracks of a broken world. And yet somehow, beneath the graveyard that used to be San Antonio, Rico met Lupe, the girl of his dreams. But how did she get here? And why is she smiling? No one survives out in the street. No one smiles where the monsters lurk."

Avengers 1000000 BC #1 by Jason Aaron and Kev Walker brings up Marvel's own Jurassic League with their own book and a 1:25 cover. "THE SECRET ORIGIN OF THOR – REVEALED! They are the defenders of the dawn of time. Marvel's first and mightiest legacy heroes. But their greatest secrets have never been revealed. Until now. Witness the dark events that shatter their ranks. See how their lives come to shape the entire future of the Marvel Universe. And be there for the monumental event that reunites them one last time: the true story of Thor's birth."

AXE Death To Mutants #1 launched by Kieron Gillen and Guiu Villanova for Marvel's Judgment Day. "The mutants are Deviants. Eternals are coded to correct excess deviation. The mutants are eternal, Mars colonizers, ever-spreading. Eternals know what they should do. Our heroes don't want to, but can they resist the murderous designs coded into their body as surely as any Sentinel? And if they can't, can anyone survive the coming judgment?"

Meta Metalinguistic Crimes Division #1 by Marcelo Sarava and Andre Freitas launches from Scout Comics with a 1:10 cover for FOC. "Star comic writer Agatha finds her artist boyfriend murdered and believes that the comic book characters they created together are to blame! Her brother Alan, a wannabe novelist, arrives to offer Agatha support in her grief and accidentally finds himself drawn into an unfinished comic book page! Adding to the confusion, a police unit that specializes in "meta-crimes" arrives and starts investigating the case. Without doubt, things are about to get much worse for Alan and Agatha. Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume."

Shepherd The Pit #1 by Andrea L. Molinari and Ramiro Borrallo launches from Scout Comics with a 1:10 tiered cover for FOC. "Lexi and Nico Miller, the surviving children of The Shepherd, are visited by a spectral dog whose face is horribly disfigured. The siblings are shocked to learn that this phantom is the victim of a local dog-fighting ring. Yet, despite his own brutal death, the mournful dog's spirit is determined that his fellow animals be freed from the violence and brutality of The Pit that claimed his life. What follows is a desperate rescue attempt that pierces the very heart of darkness."

Samurai Doggy #1 by Chris Tex and Santtos launches from AfterShock Comics, with a 1:15 tiered cover for FOC. "During the Fourth War of the Sun, a small dog named DOGGY experienced an irreparable trauma: his mother was brutally murdered, and his eight brothers, still puppies, were kidnapped by a mysterious man. To save them, Doggy fought bravely against the terrible killer, but all his efforts were in vain, and he was left for dead. What nobody imagined was that a technological vulture scavenging the region for corpses would be the one to rescue the dying dog from death's scythe.

Now, Doggy has become Samurai Doggy, and his only goal is to quench his thirst for revenge."

Blade Runner: Black Lotus #1 by Nancy A. Collins and Enid Balam launched from Titan Comics. "Set after the events of the blade runner: black lotus anime series! Elle, aka Black Lotus, hoped she could leave behind her violent past and find a new life. But is that possible in a world where replicants are still hunted and feared. Expanding the world of Blade Runner with a new type of replicant!"

Batman: One Bad Day: The Riddler is the first in a series of one-shots reworking The Killing Joke to serve for other Batman villains. The first for the Riddler is by Tom King and Mitch Gerads. "The Dark Knight's greatest villains get their greatest stories yet! The Riddler, Two-Face, the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, Catwoman, Bane, Clayface, and Ra's al Ghul—Batman's most iconic villains are all given 64-page Prestige format specials that show why they are the greatest villains in all of comics, spearheaded by today's top talent. We begin with Batman – One Bad Day: The Riddler! Tom King and Mitch Gerads, the Eisner Award–winning duo behind Mister Miracle, The Sheriff of Babylon, and Strange Adventures, reunite to dive deep into the mind of Batman's most intellectual foe…the Riddler. The Riddler has killed a man in broad daylight for seemingly no reason, but…there's always a reason. The Riddler is always playing a game, there are always rules. Batman will reach his wits' end trying to figure out the Riddler's true motivation in this epic psychological thriller; this is not to be missed!" With 1:25, 1:50, 1:100 tiered covers for FOC.

DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #1 by Tom Taylor, Trevor Hairsine and Andy Lanning. "What began as a battle for Earth has become a war for the galaxy as the epic final chapter in the massive DCeased franchise is here! The emergence of a reborn, undead Darkseid in DCeased: Dead Planet sets the stage for the most devastating conflict yet for Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman! As the Anti-Life Equation spreads into the cosmos, the survivors of Earth prepare for the coming apocalypse and realize their only hope could lie in the most powerful surviving hero from the first DCeased series… The bestselling creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine return for their third and final installment in War of the Undead Gods!" With 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 covers for FOC.

Sandman #1 gets a Special Edition reflective the Netflix TV series.

