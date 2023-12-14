Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: revelations, star wars

Next Week, Star Wars Will Reveal Its Future… For 2024

Last year, Marvel Comics published Star Wars: Revelations which showed off much of what would come in 2023. Next week they do it again.

Article Summary Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 to preview 2024 storylines.

Issue features work from top writers like Charles Soule and Cavan Scott.

Stories span the High Republic era to the Original Trilogy and beyond.

Expect introductions of new characters and plot twists in the Star Wars universe.

Last year, Marvel Comics published Star Wars: Revelations which showed off much of what would come in Marvel's Star Wars titles in 2023, including the current Dark Froids event. And next week they will be doing it again with Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1, out on the 20th of December 20. With various short tales that set the stage for Marvel's Star Wars line in the coming year. The writer lineup includes Marc Guggenheim, Charles Soule, Greg Pak, Marc Bernardin, Alyssa Wong, Ethan Sacks, and Cavan Scott, with artists Salvador Larroca, Will Sliney, Marika Cresta, Ibraim Roberson.

"Inside an Imperial med lab on Mustafar, the Empire's droids serve Lord Vader. Meanwhile, on Nar Shaddaa, Jango Fett arrives in the Smugglers District. And inside the Bounty Hunters Guild Social Club, Dengar unspools a tall tale. From the era of the High Republic to the days of the Clone Wars and the age of the Empire, these are some of the seven interwoven stories in Marvel's Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1, offering a glimpse at things to come in ongoing and forthcoming comics series. Today StarWars.com has your first look inside the comic. The one-shot features short stories from the flagship Star Wars series written by Charles Soule with art by Andrea DiVito, The High Republic penned by Cavan Scott with art from Marika Cresta, Doctor Aphra by Alyssa Wong and artist David Baldeón, and Darth Vader from writer Greg Pak and artist Salvador Larroca. There are also tales leading to new series like Mace Windu written by Marc Bernardin with art from Chrisscross, Jango Fett by Ethan Sacks and artist Will Sliney, and Jabba the Hutt written by Marc Guggenheim with art from Salva Espín."

Get ready for Bleeding Cool to strip Star Wars: Revelations #1 for parts next week to see what's coming next… and maybe it can start here? Here's a preview.

STAR WARS REVELATIONS #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT230732

(W) Marc Guggenheim, Various (A) Salvador Larroca, Various (CA) Rod Reis

FROM THE HIGH REPUBLIC TO THE ORIGINAL TRILOGY AND BEYOND! JABBA THE HUTT! DARTH VADER! MACE WINDU! KEEVE TRENNIS, THRAWN AND MORE!

Introducing new characters, new twists and new turns across all of Marvel's STAR WARS line! This star-studded issue puts the pieces on the board for what's to come in a galaxy far, far away! Rated T In Shops: Dec 20, 2023 SRP: $6.99

