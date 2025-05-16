Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Ngozi Ukaz, Orion

Ngozi Ukazu On Her Barda Graphic Novel Sequel, Orion

Ngozi Ukazu is creating Orion, a sequel to her original YA graphic novel Barda, for DC Comics, which topped New York Times bestseller lists.

Ngozi Ukazu is creating Orion, a sequel to her original YA graphic novel Barda, for DC Comics, which topped the New York Times bestseller lists. She calls Orion "the new emo king" in that he has an internal world that hasn't been completely exploded (yet)." And that "The book is called ORION but it could also be titled ORION AND THE NO GOOD VERY BAD DAY. Working on the first book about Orion since Walt Simonson, and my second graphic novel with @dcofficial."

Orion by Ngozi Ukazu, Jun 2, 2026

When Prince Orion uncovers his sinister parentage, he must decide for himself if he is destined to be a hero—or a villain. The festivals on New Genesis are merry, and the gods who fill its skies are lovers. But Prince Orion, adopted son of the Highfather, is none of these things. A brooding, battle-hungry warrior, Orion wonders how he was ever chosen to become an intergalactic prince, secretly in fear that he does not belong on the planet he calls home. And then Orion's darkest nightmares are confirmed when the Highfather himself brings Orion's true parentage to light: not only is Orion from Apokolips, adopted as part of a cosmic pact, but he is the spawn of the tyrant Darkseid. How can Orion face his loved ones as a beast from Apokolips? How can he live with himself when a tar-black evil runs through his veins? And when Darkseid threatens to destroy all of New Genesis, Orion will have to answer the ultimate question: could he ever be a hero? Or was he born to become a monster? In this highly anticipated sequel to Barda, #1 New York Times bestselling author/illustrator Ngozi Ukazu (Check, Please!) takes readers on an epic sci-fi adventure featuring the fan-favorite New God. Trade Paperback. 208 pages, $16.99, Digest Size, Perfect Bound

