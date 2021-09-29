NHL 22 Releases Two New Videos Showing Off The Gameplay

EA Sports has released two new videos today showing off extended looks at the gameplay and more coming to NHL 22. We have both videos for you to check out down at the bottom, the first one being about 25 minutes as it features questions from the Chel community being answered by gameplay producers Ben Ross and Tyson Sawatzki, which serve as a visual to the recent blog post. The second video runs over 75 minutes and contains a deeper dive into the game as you're given a look at very specific mechanics and how they will play out when you're in the middle of the action. Enjoy the videos as the game is set to be released on October 15th, 2021.

Superstar X-Factors – The NHL 22 Official Gameplay Trailer showcases the X-Factor abilities, both what they do and how they influence the game. This unique ability system elevates the most elite players in the league making their presence on ice more influential than ever. Frostbite Engine – Frostbite has visually upgraded the entire on-ice experience by improving the fidelity of environments, player details and lighting effects across the board. The Frostbite engine is allowing the development team to make EA Sports NHL 22 the first true next-generation hockey experience. Featured Gameplay Improvements Including: Augmented Reality Broadcast: All new augmented reality-like visual design seamlessly integrates game stats directly into the action through overlays on environment surfaces.

Player Facial Expressions: players are more lifelike than ever with detailed eye movement and tracking and facial expressions that react to the changing environment and events around them.

Stick Physics: new physically-true stick interactions mean more realistic movement along the boards without sticks poking through geometry, more accurate penalty calls from stick-on-body contact and battles for the puck that are fair and based on skill.

Skill Moves & Environments: new moves and environments will shine with amazing detail thanks to Frostbite.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NHL 22 Overhead Gameplay for 27 Minutes Straight (https://youtu.be/pyIOGzdView)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NHL 22 Overhead Gameplay Deep Dive Full Audio (https://youtu.be/Ts8D1AHscWw)