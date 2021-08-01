Nice House On The Lake #2 Review: A Winner

In Nice House On The Lake #2, it's the end of the world as we know it, and nobody here feels fine. An unexpected group of people were gathered by a mysterious friend and delivered to a luxurious mansion overlooking a breathtaking lake and offered every possible amenity and sustenance … as the entire world burned around them. Now, they have to figure out what their lives are without the world they knew.

This comic book will strike some as odd. Borrowing a page, if you'll pardon the term, from the School of Jonathan Hickman, there are extensive text-based pages transcription bodies of dialogue that would have taken so many more pages and has some stylistic takes on panels that present information in a way that's visually gripping. That's a savvy combination of the James Tynion the 4th script and the visual storytelling from Alvaro Martinez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire, and Andworld Design. To balance it this way is setting the difficulty level to "are you sure you wanna do that?" What's most impressive is that this hits every mark to make that work, and that's no mean feat. The literal only possible nitpick one could have would be that the characters lean very hard on their dialogue and a little more captioning to clear up who's who might help.

With enormously gripping energy fitting the lockdown zeitgeist of our time, this book is a winner in every panel. RATING: BUY.

Nice House On The Lake #2

By James Tynion the 4th, Alvaro Martinez Bueno

After the life-changing events of the previous issue, the guests at the nice house on the lake must decide their next steps— but there's not exactly perfect agreement about the situation. Who among them is ready to walk out the door? And who is content to simply … float?

