Nice House on the Lake #4 Preview: Comedy Secrets Revealed

Nice House on the Lake #4 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, continuing the one comic James Tynion decided to keep doing at DC when ditching their asses for Substack. In this preview, we find David revealing one of the big secrets of comedy: the jokes that hit closest to the truth often fall the flattest! At least, that's what we keep telling ourselves whenever people tell us we aren't funny in the comments of these articles, or when they threaten to quit following the site because of our bullshit, or when they tell us to stop talking about Wolverine's dicks. Typical comedy stuff. Check out the preview below.
NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4 (OF 12)
DC Comics
0721DC147
0721DC148 – NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4 (OF 12) CVR B TIFFANY TURRILL CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno
A terrifying truth about the house is revealed! David wants nothing more than to make his fellow residents of the House laugh. He's the Comedian, right? That's what he does. But if no one's in the mood to laugh, then perhaps it's time for him to perform the other function of comedy: to tell his audience an unbelievable truth…
In Shops: 9/7/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0721DC147 NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4 (OF 12) CVR A ALVARO MARTINEZ BUENO (MR), by (W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC148 NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4 (OF 12) CVR B TIFFANY TURRILL CARD STOCK VAR (MR), by (W) James Tynion IV (A) Alvaro Martinez Bueno (CA) Tiffany Turrill, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC147 NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4 (OF 12), by (W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC147 NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4 (OF 12), by (W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC147 NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4 (OF 12), by (W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC147 NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4 (OF 12), by (W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC147 NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #4 (OF 12), by (W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno, in stores Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from DC Comics
