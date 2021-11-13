Nice House On The Lake #6 Preview: The Mid-Season Finale

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? DC will publish the mid-season finale of Nice House on the Lake on Tuesday, which begs the question: comics have mid-season finales? Apparently. Because after Nice House on the Lake #6, this book is taking a break until March of next year! Check out the preview below, and make it last.

NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #6 (OF 12)

DC Comics

0921DC192

0921DC193 – NICE HOUSE ON THE LAKE #6 (OF 12) CVR B JAVIER RODRIGUEZ CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Alvaro Martinez Bueno

The House has an eleventh guest. Reg is here—and that was never part of the plan. Or was it? Everything you know gets turned upside down in this issue…ending on a cliffhanger that will have to hold you until the House reopens in March 2022!

In Shops: 11/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

