Night of the Living Boomers in Moon Knight #2 [Preview]

Elderly people are terrorizing the world, and for once, they aren't doing it by voting Republican. In this preview of Moon Knight #2, the Midnight Mission has a new customer as Moon Knight tries to figure out how to deal with elderly people on a violent rampage. It's the night of the living boomers! Check out the preview below.

MOON KNIGHT #2
MARVEL COMICS
JUN210629
JUN210632 – MOON KNIGHT #2 MOMOKO VAR – $3.99
JUN210633 – MOON KNIGHT #2 NETEASE MARVEL GAMES VAR – $3.99
(W) Jed MacKay (A) Alessandro Cappuccio (CA) Steve McNiven
Moon Knight has established his territory, and the people within it are under the protection of his Midnight Mission. But what happens when those very people are turned into weapons against him? When gangs of elderly residents leave a trail of bizarre violence, Moon Knight must put his body, mind and very soul on the line to get to the bottom of it.
Rated T+
In Shops: 8/18/2021
SRP: $3.99

