Nightcrawler, Colossus & Thunderbird Get Solo X-Men Projects In 2025

Nightcrawler, Colossus and Thunderbird to get solo X-Men projects in 2025 for their fiftieth anniversaries from Marvel.

Tom Brevoort confirms new titles on his Substack, celebrating their creation in Giant-Size X-Men #1.

Len Wein and Dave Cockrum introduced these iconic X-Men characters in 1975.

Possible connections to Ms Marvel: Second Genesis, referencing X-Men's historic timelines.

The other nice thing about finding stories to report on Marvel SVP, Executive Editor and X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort's regular Substack is that he usually posts them on a Sunday when no one else in comics media is working much. So I get something up on Bleeding Cool, and everyone catches up in the morning. Such as today, when reader Kevin F asked Tom Brevoort, "Just saw Storm #7 celebrating her 50th anniversary! Any plans to celebrate Nightcrawler's and Colossus's as well?". Brevoort replied, "Man, this thing where we need to keep absolute parity among all characters has to stop being a thing, Kevin. Yes, we'll be celebrating Nightcrawler and Colossus this year, as well as Thunderbird. And we'll do so in their own titles just as soon as they start having titles."

Well, I'm calling that an announcement, aren't you? Solo X-Men series coming in 2025 for Nightcrawler, Colossus and Thunderbird. Which will include a 50th-anniversary focus for their respective creation in 1975 with Giant-Size X-Men #1 by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum.

And talking of that anniversary, we are still looking at that mention in Timeslide #1 for Ms Marvel: Second Genesis. Second Genesis was the title of the first story in Giant-Size X-Men #1 fifty years ago, and the comic showed us a timeline in which Ms Marvel was a member of that team.

German mutant, Kurt Wagner, Nightcrawler possesses superhuman agility, the ability to teleport, and adhesive hands and feet. His physical mutations include indigo-coloured velvety fur which allows him to become nearly invisible in shadows, two-toed feet and three-fingered hands, yellow eyes, pointed ears, and a prehensile tail.

Russian mutant, Piotr Rasputin, Colossus is able to transform himself into metallic form, making him the physically strongest of the X-Men.

Apache Native American, John Proudstar, Thunderbird possesses superhuman strength, speed and stamina.

