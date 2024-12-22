Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Marvel In 2025, ms marvel

Marvel In 2025…. Ms Marvel To Get A Second Genesis

Marvel In 2025.... Ms Marvel To Get A Second Genesis... will she be mutant, inhuman or something else?

Kamala Khan had her Inhuman genes triggered by the Terrigan Mists that spread around the world, getting encased in a cocoon and emerging with her embiggening powers. Then it was revealed that she was also a mutant, able to be revived by the Krakoan Resurrection Protocols as a result, but her Inhuman nature prevented her mutant powers from working, the ability to create hard light structures, similar to her powers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

But are we about to get a new change? Ms Marvel: Second Genesis is the latest word that Bleeding Cool has got about a number of plans coming from Marvel Comics for next year, courtesy of next week's Timeslide. As a result, we are already starting to roll out a few articles. And a Marvel In 2025 tag to gather them up.

Second Genesis suggests a new beginning, but something that has happened before? Is she getting resurrected again? Is she getting back in the cocoon? Is it a secondary mutation? Will it do more to align her with her MCU counterpart or the opposite? Will she get her mutant an inhuman self together? Ms Marvel doesn't have a title of her own right now, might that change as well?

TIMESLIDE #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240577

(W) Steve Foxe (A) Ivan Fiorelli (CA) Kael Ngu

WHAT IS THE FATE OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE?

An X-Man from the future arrives in the present with a dire warning: One of mutantkind's most hyper-advanced foes is eating his way through time, trying to stop the X-Gene from ever evolving in the first place. Only two X-Men can stop this chronal predator from achieving his goal-if they can tolerate working together long enough. Join BISHOP and CABLE on a trip through futures past, present and beyond. Your first look at the most unforgettable stories of 2025 begins here!

RATED T In Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $6.99

