Nights #1 Now A $40 Comic After Titmouse Adaptation Announcement

Nights #1 by by Wyatt Kennedy and Luigi Formisano is now a $40 comic after Titmouse adaptation announcement

Nights is a comic book from Image Comics by Wyatt Kennedy and Luigi Formisano, which was published at the end of 2023, with a little gap towards the end of 2024. Its thirteenth issue will be published in a week and a half, and it might be about to get a bit more attention. An animated series based on this horror comic is in development from Titmouse, who also makes the Netflix animated series Big Mouth, as well as Legend of Vox Machina, The Venture Bros., Star Trek: Lower Decks, Frog and Toad and Beavis and Butt-Head. And Wyatt Kennedy and Luigi Formisano will be involved in the adaptation.

"It's 2003, supernatural creatures casually exist amongst humans, and America is made up of 31 states. Vince Okonma has lost his parents, moved in with his secret mercenary cousin and his video game-making roommate, and befriended "the greatest vampire who's ever lived." And that's just the first 20 pages."

Titmouse creative director Alexei Bochenek told the Hollywood Reporter that Nights is a "generational experience in the making… Reading it reminds me of when I used to stay up late watching FLCL at midnight on Toonami, having my mind blown not just by how dynamic it was but by how seen it made me feel, a mirror to my whole self, good and bad, dreams and fears. If you know, you know. I want to bring that feeling back to the animation fans like me who have been chasing it ever since and introduce a whole new audience to the experience of discovering themselves through a new show that they feel seen by and become huge champions of, too. That's what Nights is."

Wyatt Kennedy told them that "from our earliest conversations, Alexei and his team immediately understood the soul of our strange little story, and their passionate, collaborative spirit leaves me confident that we're crafting something that fans of the book and newcomers alike will love," said Kennedy." And that Titmouse's plan is for an animation style true to the nighties/early noughties vibes of the comic that will "blend anime and indie influences".

As a result of the news, eBay sales for early issues of Nights have jumped, with Nights #1 selling for $14 and Nights #1-4 selling for $35 the set, as part of a rush on listed copies when previous to the announcement, a copy hadn't sold on eBay since last year. The current asking price online for issue 1 is from $40 up.

