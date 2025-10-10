Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: nightwing

Nightwing #131 Preview: Old Foes, New Puppets in Bludhaven

Nightwing #131 sees an old enemy pulling strings in Bludhaven. Can Dick Grayson stop the puppet master before it's too late?

Nightwing #131 arrives October 15th, unleashing an old foe manipulating Bludhaven's mayor in secret.

As Bludhaven gets cleaner, a sinister new darkness grows beneath the surface—can Nightwing save his city?

Mystery and intrigue abound as a puppet master pulls strings from the shadows, threatening order and freedom.

AN OLD ENEMY STALKS NIGHTWING FROM THE SHADOWS! Bludhaven is changing. A new hero rises under Nightwing's watchful eye while the mayor vows to wipe out crime and restore order. The streets of Bludhaven are quieter, even cleaner, but a new darkness is creeping in beneath it all. An old enemy is pulling the mayor's strings…and is about to making themselves known.

NIGHTWING #131

DC Comics

0825DC0084

0825DC0085 – Nightwing #131 Dustin Nguyen Cover – $5.99

0825DC0086 – Nightwing #131 Carlo Pagulayan Cover – $5.99

0825DC0087 – Nightwing #131 Jorge Fornes Cover – $5.99

(W) Dan Watters (A/CA) Dexter Soy

AN OLD ENEMY STALKS NIGHTWING FROM THE SHADOWS! Bludhaven is changing. A new hero rises under Nightwing's watchful eye while the mayor vows to wipe out crime and restore order. The streets of Bludhaven are quieter, even cleaner, but a new darkness is creeping in beneath it all. An old enemy is pulling the mayor's strings…and is about to make themselves known.

In Shops: 10/15/2025

SRP: $4.99

