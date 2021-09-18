Nightwing #84 Preview: Dick Grayson Abandons Blüdhaven

Dick Grayson just publicly announced his commitment to the city of Blüdhaven, but when a super-mega-crossover event comes calling, a comic book superhero just can't refuse. And so it's time for ol' Dick to pack up and head to Gotham for a three-issue Fear State tie-in, starting with this week's Nightwing #84. Oh, and we hear someone is getting a new costume in this issue as well. Check out a preview below.
NIGHTWING #84
DC Comics
0721DC019
0721DC020 – NIGHTWING #84 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $4.99
(W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo
When the Bat-Family receives misleading information and incorrect directions from Oracle, ones Babs didn't send herself, they realize Oracle's system has been hacked! But who is powerful enough to break into Oracle's own super-secure network? And what personal information is now at risk? Not only that, this mysterious Anti-Oracle is taking advantage of Gotham City's state of fear and has bombarded the city with falsities, spreading even more fear. With the Bat-Team's comms unreliable, Nightwing heads to Gotham to find the source of Anti-Oracle's transmissions.
In Shops: 9/21/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for 0721DC019 NIGHTWING #84 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO (FEAR STATE), by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0721DC020 NIGHTWING #84 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE), by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Jamal Campbell, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC019 NIGHTWING #84, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC019 NIGHTWING #84, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC019 NIGHTWING #84, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC019 NIGHTWING #84, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC019 NIGHTWING #84, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0721DC019 NIGHTWING #84, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo, in stores Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.