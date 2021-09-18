Nightwing #84 Preview: Dick Grayson Abandons Blüdhaven

Dick Grayson just publicly announced his commitment to the city of Blüdhaven, but when a super-mega-crossover event comes calling, a comic book superhero just can't refuse. And so it's time for ol' Dick to pack up and head to Gotham for a three-issue Fear State tie-in, starting with this week's Nightwing #84. Oh, and we hear someone is getting a new costume in this issue as well. Check out a preview below.

NIGHTWING #84

DC Comics

0721DC019

0721DC020 – NIGHTWING #84 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR (FEAR STATE) – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo

When the Bat-Family receives misleading information and incorrect directions from Oracle, ones Babs didn't send herself, they realize Oracle's system has been hacked! But who is powerful enough to break into Oracle's own super-secure network? And what personal information is now at risk? Not only that, this mysterious Anti-Oracle is taking advantage of Gotham City's state of fear and has bombarded the city with falsities, spreading even more fear. With the Bat-Team's comms unreliable, Nightwing heads to Gotham to find the source of Anti-Oracle's transmissions.

In Shops: 9/21/2021

SRP: $3.99