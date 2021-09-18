Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)

DC Comics is launching a newBarbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)tarring Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown as the new Batgirls of Gotham. And with Barbara Gordon returning to her Oracle role, in Batman, Nightwing, and Batman: Urban Legends series, tracking, advising, and guiding the Batpeople of Gotham City, some folk have been miffed that Barbara Gordon won't be out on the streets herself as Batgirl. Well, that looks to change this Tuesday. Bleeding Cool gets the word that Barbara Gail Gordon (her full name on the Batwoman TV show and coming to a comic book near you very soon, I am sure) will be getting a brand new Batgirl suit. And we are to look for its debut in Nightwing #84 – also out on Tuesday, courtesy of Tom Taylor and Robbi Rodriguez. Here's what was teased.

Here are the designs by Bruno Redondo.

But here's what it looks like on the page from Rodriguez, against the Belfry clock tower…

NIGHTWING #84 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO (FEAR STATE)

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo

When the Bat-Family receives misleading information and incorrect directions from Oracle, ones Babs didn't send herself, they realize Oracle's system has been hacked! But who is powerful enough to break into Oracle's own super-secure network? And what personal information is now at risk? Not only that, this mysterious Anti-Oracle is taking advantage of Gotham City's state of fear and has bombarded the city with falsities, spreading even more fear. With the Bat-Team's comms unreliable, Nightwing heads to Gotham to find the source of Anti-Oracle's transmissions.

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/21/2021