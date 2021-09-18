Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)

Posted on
by
|
Comments

DC Comics is launching a newBarbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)tarring Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown as the new Batgirls of Gotham. And with Barbara Gordon returning to her Oracle role, in Batman, Nightwing, and Batman: Urban Legends series, tracking, advising, and guiding the Batpeople of Gotham City, some folk have been miffed that Barbara Gordon won't be out on the streets herself as Batgirl. Well, that looks to change this Tuesday. Bleeding Cool gets the word that Barbara Gail Gordon (her full name on the Batwoman TV show and coming to a comic book near you very soon, I am sure) will be getting a brand new Batgirl suit. And we are to look for its debut in Nightwing #84 – also out on Tuesday, courtesy of Tom Taylor and Robbi Rodriguez. Here's what was teased.

Barbara Gordon Gets New Batgirl Costume In This Week's Nightwing #84
Barbara Gordon Gets New Batgirl Costume In This Week's Nightwing #84

Here are the designs by Bruno Redondo.

Barbara Gordon Gets New Batgirl Costume In This Week's Nightwing #84
Barbara Gordon Gets New Batgirl Costume In This Week's Nightwing #84

But here's what it looks like on the page from Rodriguez, against the Belfry clock tower…

Barbara Gordon Gets New Batgirl Costume In This Week's Nightwing #84
Barbara Gordon Gets New Batgirl Costume In This Week's Nightwing #84

NIGHTWING #84 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO (FEAR STATE)
(W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo
When the Bat-Family receives misleading information and incorrect directions from Oracle, ones Babs didn't send herself, they realize Oracle's system has been hacked! But who is powerful enough to break into Oracle's own super-secure network? And what personal information is now at risk? Not only that, this mysterious Anti-Oracle is taking advantage of Gotham City's state of fear and has bombarded the city with falsities, spreading even more fear. With the Bat-Team's comms unreliable, Nightwing heads to Gotham to find the source of Anti-Oracle's transmissions.
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 09/21/2021

Barbara Gordon Gets New Batgirl Costume In This Week's Nightwing #84
Barbara Gail Gordon's New Batgirl Costume In Nightwing #84 (Spoilers)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.