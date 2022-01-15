Nightwing #88 Preview: Dick Grayson Must Die

Welcome to Friday Saturday Night Previews, where we attach snarky headlines to previews of next week's comics and call it "journalism." It's a week of renewal for Marvel Comics, which will publish seven number one issues this week. DC, on the other hand, has scaled back their Batman offerings this week so that only six out of seventeen books are Batman or Batman-related comics, compared to 100% last week. There's a hit out on Dick Grayson in this preview of Nightwing #88, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Will Dick survive the issue? Check out the preview below.

NIGHTWING #88

DC Comics

1121DC075

1121DC076 – NIGHTWING #88 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo

The blue stripes are back! Nightwing gets an updated suit starting this issue! Meanwhile, after the distressing events of rescuing Haley from getting dognapped by bad guys, Nightwing discovers there are way more hits on Dick Grayson than he realized, thanks to going public about his fortune, and he needs to find a clever way to be Dick Grayson and Nightwing at the same time. Meanwhile, Heartless tries to buy power away from Blockbuster in order to take control of Blüdhaven, and both of these big bads have Nightwing in their crosshairs.

In Shops: 1/18/2022

SRP: $3.99

