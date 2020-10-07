Nightwing and Fourth World Collections Cancelled By DC Comics

We mentioned a shift of collections from 2020 and early 2021 to late 2021 and early 2022. But a couple haven't made it that far. DC Comics has cancelled the following collections from their schedule going from 2020 to 2022. On Amazon, they are both listed, but scheduled for 2079.

Nightwing: Supercop TPB written by Devin Grayson, published by DC Comics.

Fearless cop Dick Grayson is the Dark Knight's right hand, and behind his own mask, he's the vigilante Nightwing. Join Dick as things get out of hand with the police department in Nightwing: Supercop. Blüdhaven's few good cops go bad as a super-steroid rampages through their systems. Nightwing goes from protecting the police force from the 'Haven to protecting the 'Haven from the police. Nightwing scrambles to find the source of a madness that's gripping the Blüdhaven Police Department. But Blüdhaven's Finest aren't just lapsing into a murderous mania–they're also exhibiting superhuman strength and speed! Nightwing may not be able to handle this chaotic mess alone, but whom can he call on? Find all the answers in Nightwing: Supercop. Collects Nightwing #71-83.

Fourth World: A Celebration of 50 Years HC. published by DC Comics.

Created in 1970 by legendary writer/artist Jack "King" Kirby, the Fourth World introduced the series Mister Miracle, New Gods, and The Forever People–three titles crammed with powerful ideas and godlike heroes that would go on to inspire a generation of comics creators. Now DC celebrates the 50th anniversary of these groundbreaking tales by collecting some of the best of Kirby's original stories plus the best tales by those who followed in the King's footsteps. Collects Jack Kirby's Fourth World #1, Orion #3, #5, and #12, Death of the New Gods #8, Final Crisis #4, The Legion of Super-Heroes #294, The New Gods #6, Mister Miracle #3, The Forever People #4, Mister Miracle Special #1, Green Lantern/New Gods: Godhead #1, Cosmic Odyssey #1, and Mister Miracle #6.