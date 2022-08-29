Nikolai Fomich's Flowers For Henry in CEX November 2022 Solicits

Former Bleeding Cool contributor Nikolai Fomich has a new CEX comic book out for the very end of the year, Flowers For Henry, and even though it's out on the 28th of December, it's in the CEX Publishing November 2022 solicits and solicitations and a cover from Wanted creator JG Jones! Here are the full solicits as well as the hit series Saga From A Doomed Universe.

FLOWERS FOR HENRY ONE SHOT CVR A JONES

(W) Nikolai Fomich (A) Antonello Cosentino (CA) J. G. Jones

When sickly young Henry Brixton befriends a ghost named Edwin, he discovers the world his father shielded him from – Victorian London! But as their friendship grows, Henry learns that his newfound freedom comes at a price, in this gorgeous one-shot comic, featuring a stunning watercolor cover by legendary artist JG Jones! In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: 4.99

DIVIDE #2 (OF 2) CVR A GORDILLO

(W) Karim Ahmad (A / CA) David N. Gordillo

Divide continues with cover-to-cover prison break action in this double-sized chapter, presented in perfect bound, prestige format! The true danger of the demonic President's vitriol is revealed! Salim and Jaffer, must unite their fellow inmates in revolt if they stand any chance of escaping this detention center with their souls intact and finding a way home from the empty maw of uncharted space. In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: 6.99

SAGA OF A DOOMED UNIVERSE #3 (OF 3) CVR A REED

(W) Scott Reed (A / CA) Scott Reed

In 1984, the unlikeliest heroes emerge at the world's end: a memory-powered loser named Super-Sleuth and the often-held-hostage heroine, Psionica. Reality itself is now threatened, thanks to original series creator Burt Colt, who has broken into this Bronze Age lost classic. He's desperate to whistle-blow the terrible truth behind his erased comics career, even if it dooms his comic book creations… and the universe itself! In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: 8.99

SANTA VS ZOMBIES HC

(W) Koji Sakai, C. W. Cooke (A / CA) Cesar Diaz Legaspe, Andy Poole

Meet Santa. He's having a mid-life crisis. And that's why he doesn't notice the zombie apocalypse until it's almost too late. On the run and just trying to survive, Santa rediscovers his Christmas spirit and does everything he can to save Christmas-even if it means his own death!

In Shops: Dec 28, 2022 SRP: 19.95

