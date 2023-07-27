Nina The Starry Bride by Rikachi in Kodansha's October 2023 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Manga | Tagged: kodansha, manga, Nina the Starry Bride, october 2023, Solicits

In Kodansha's October 2023 solicits and solicitations, they will be launching the first volume of Nina The Starry Bride by Rikachi, the winner of Kodansha's Manga Award last year and originally published in Japan in 2019. As well as the launch volumes for Ogami San Can't Keep It In by Yu Yoshidamaru.

NINA STARRY BRIDE GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232495

(W) RIKACHI (A / CA) RIKACHI

Winner of the Kodansha Manga Award, this fantasy shojo manga features intertwining constellations of palace intrigue and perilous romance, for fans of The Ancient Magus' Bride, The Apothecary Diaries, and Snow White With the Red Hair. Nina had a rough start to life, orphaned and stealing to survive, only to be abducted for her unusual lapis lazuli eyes. But to her surprise, her captor, Prince Azure, ordained that she would live the life of a princess… specifically, that of the recently deceased princess-priestess, Alisha, who had her same eyes. Despite her changing fortune, Nina won't give up her old life without a fight. Azure might just be the one to finally match her wits, but how much can she trust him? And can she stop the feelings budding in her heart, knowing she must eventually marry another?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

OGAMI SAN CANT KEEP IT IN GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232496

(W) Yu Yoshidamaru (A / CA) Yu Yoshidamaru

Ogami-san has been keeping a dirty little secret from her peers at school: Puberty has emptied her mind of everything but perverted fantasies! For the sake of leading an ordinary school life, she pulls out all the stops to keep her mental wild side under wraps. But when she literally reaches a hand out to Yaginuma-kun, a cute but mysterious boy in her class, her innermost thoughts just come spilling out! All she wants is to get to know him (and his body) better, but she can't do that without the risk of exposing her true self. What's a girl to do?!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BLUE LOCK GN VOL 09

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232491

(W) Muneyuki Kaneshiro (A) Yusuke Nomura

A mad young coach gathers soccer players from across the country to compete in a series of bizarre challenges in a high-tech colosseum he calls Blue Lock. It's a no-balls-barred battle to become Japan's next top striker. Thanks to Barou's awakening, Isagi's team manages to defeat the trio of Kunigami, Chigiri, and Reo. And the one that Isagi chooses to steal is… The new four-man team sets out for a rematch against the Top Three and Bachira. Will the "monster" that fuels Isagi's ego be enough to take down the prodigy striker Rin Itoshi?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 12.99

EDENS ZERO GN VOL 25

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232492

(W) Hiro Mashima (A / CA) Hiro Mashima

The creator of Fairy Tail, manga superstar Hiro Mashima, is back with a high-flying space adventure! A young boy gazes up at the sky and sees a streaming bolt of light. The friendly, armor-clad being at his side tells him gently, "That's a dragon." The fact that he's joking isn't important. What's important is the look of wonder on the boy's face… and the galaxy-spanning adventure that's about to take place!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 10.99

GO GO LOSER RANGER GN VOL 07 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232493

(W) Negi Haruba (A / CA) Negi Haruba

Thirteen years ago, an evil army of mysterious alien monsters invaded the Earth, but the great protectors of mankind-the Divine Dragon Rangers-rose up to stop them! To this day, the fate of the Earth hangs in the balance as the fierce struggle continues to unfold! Or does it? In truth, the evil aliens were subjugated within the first year, and they've now become nothing more than clowns forced to act out their continuous defeat every week for the entertainment of the masses. But one of the aliens has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the strongest might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all from the inside!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 10.99

I WAS REINCARNATED AS 7TH PRINCE GN VOL 08

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232494

(W) Kenkyo (A / CA) Yosuke Kokuzawa

All of Saloum comes together to celebrate the birth of God. This great festival has attracted a who's who from church and state, including the pope and Prince Lloyd's father, the king! But these powerful people are targets to some, and one mysterious priest is plotting to throw the festivities into chaos. Sylpha, Tao, Ren, and Babylon have spread themselves throughout the crowd of priests and nuns, desperate to stop this evil plan. But nobody seems to have seen Lloyd! Where can he have gone?

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 12.99

RENT A GIRLFRIEND GN VOL 21 (MR)

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232497

(W) Reiji Miyajima (A / CA) Reiji Miyajima

In today's Japan, "rental" services can deliver an afternoon with a "friend," a "parent," even a fake girlfriend! After a staggering betrayal by his girlfriend, hapless freshman Kazuya gets just desperate enough to give it a try. But he quickly discovers how complicated it can be to "rent" an emotional connection, and his new "girlfriend," who's trying to keep her side hustle secret, will panic when she finds out her real life and Kazuya's are intertwined in surprising ways! Family, school, and life all start to go wrong, too… It's sweet but na ve boy meets cute but ruthless girl in this 21st-century manga rom-com!

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SEVEN DEADLY SINS OMNIBUS GN VOL 12

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232498

(W) Nakaba Suzuki (A) Nakaba Suzuki

The Grizzly Sin, King, is alive! Unfortunately, King not only refuses to help Meliodas, he declares Ban as his mortal enemy for having attained eternal life at the cost of the life of his sister Elaine. During a gripping confrontation between King and Ban, the fearsomely skilled Holy Knight Gila comes bearing startling disaster and devastation! This book includes Vols. 34-36 of The Seven Deadly Sins manga, in a special, large size.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SIGN OF AFFECTION GN VOL 07

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232499

(W) Suu Morishita (A) Suu Morishita

Emma ambushed Itsuomi at school and dragged him to the arcade, where he was brutally honest about his lack of romantic interest in her. What Itsuomi didn't realize is that Oushi happened to see them go in together. He also doesn't know that Oushi confronted Yuki, giving her an embrace that spoke louder than his words ever have, and that left Yuki feeling a sinking guilt. This haze of unrequited feelings seems to threaten Yuki and Itsuomi's still-tender bond of trust, until Itsuomi makes an astonishing suggestion.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

SOMETHINGS WRONG WITH US GN VOL 17

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232500

(W) Natsumi Ando (A / CA) Natsumi Ando

Following in her mother's footsteps, Nao became a traditional Japanese sweets maker, and at 21, she's about to take the industry by storm. With unparalleled artistry and a bright attitude, she gets an offer to work at a world-class confectionary company. But when she meets the young, handsome owner, she recognizes his cold stare… It's none other than Tsubaki, her childhood friend and first crush, the same boy who stood over his father's bloodied body 15 years ago, and framed Nao's mother for the murder. As the only witness of that fateful night, Nao is eager to chase down the truth and confirm her suspicions. Since Tsubaki has no clue who she is, she seizes her chance to get close to him, but instead of finding any answers, she begins falling deeper for Tsubaki's allure…

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 12.99

WITCH HAT ATELIER KITCHEN GN VOL 01

KODANSHA COMICS

AUG232501

(W) Hiromi Sato (A / CA) Kamome Shirahama

Witch Hat Atelier is back in this culinary spinoff that lets readers try their hand at recreating a variety of sumptuous recipes! Night falls on the Witch Hat Atelier, and Coco and her fellow apprentices take to their beds. In the quiet of midnight, Qifrey and Olruggio are finally free to pursue their culinary experiments. The magic of the kitchen comes alive as they cook puddings, stews, parfaits, and jellies, and when the sun rises, Coco and the gang are there to savor every bite! Includes a variety of sweet and savory recipes with step-by-step instructions to help readers recreate their favorite dishes.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 13.99

MEDAKA KUROIWA IS IMPERVIOUS TO MY CHARMS GN VOL 03

VERTICAL COMICS

AUG232610

(W) Ran Kuze (A) Ran Kuze

Mona is the cutest girl in school, and she knows it. In fact, she's worked hard to make her high school debut succcessful. But no matter what she does, she can't seem to catch the eye of stone-cold stoic monk-in-training Medaka Kuroiwa-but she's not about to give up that easy. Medaka, on the other hand, has been raised at a temple and was told to never become close to women. Who will win in this heated battle of wills?

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 12.95

SERAPH O/T END GUREN ICHINOSE CATASTROPHE AT SIXTEEN GN VOL

VERTICAL COMICS

AUG232611

(W) Yo Asami (A) Takaya Kagami

Prequel to the hit manga series, Seraph of the End! Detailing the events before the apocalypse, 15 year old Guren Ichinose enrolls at Daiichi Shibuya High, a magical training school. Witness his trials as he must hide his true strength even as he is trampled on at a school for the insufferably privileged.

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 24.95

AM I ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST L NOVEL VOL 04

VERTICAL INC

AUG232612

(W) Ai Takahashi, Sai Sumimori

To be reincarnated into another world with the promise of a "cheat" power is one thing… but to be reborn as a baby, and then left for dead after your royal parents think you're powerless?? That's another thing entirely! Now the newly-born Reinhart-or Hart to his new friends-must find his way through a dangerous world… but luckily he's got magic that's quite literally off the charts!

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 14.95

SAVING 80K GOLD IN ANOTHER WORLD L NOVEL VOL 03

VERTICAL INC

AUG232613

(W) FUNA

One day Mitsuha falls off a cliff and is tranported to a medievel Europe type world! After a near death encounter with a pack of wolves, she then realizes that she's able to transport between two worlds-this one and her own. Taking advantage of this ability, Mitsuha decides to live in both worlds and calculates that she'll need 80,000 gold coins to be able to retire! Mitsuha now has to come up with different ways to collect her gold coins!

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 14.95

