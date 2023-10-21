Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Valiant | Tagged: january 2024, ninjak, Solicits, soliicts, x-o manowar

Ninjak & X-O Manowar Finales In Valiant January 2024 Solicits

As Alien Books takes over the publication of Valiant Entertainment, in January 2024, solicits and solicitations, we bring the stragglers of the last publishing attempt to a close with Ninjak Superkillers #2 and X-O Manowar Unconquered #5.

NINJAK SUPERKILLERS #2

VALIANT

NOV231096

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Mike Norton (CA) Guillaume Martinez

PRESTIGE ED – 48 PAGES – Ninjak, with the help of Punk Mambo, must go deep undercover to infiltrate Daylight's organization. While every mercenary nips at their heels, Colin King must do the unthinkable and forget who he is, namely, the most excellent agent MI6 ever had. Along with Myna, in a role reversal now as his protector, they must confront Kingmaker and his sister, the all-knowing Syphon, for a blowout finale that comes with a body count.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #5 CVR A SHARP

VALIANT

NOV231097

NOV231098 – X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #5 CVR B CHANG

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A / CA) Liam Sharp

Sedition, murder, and intrigue permeate the Novus Romanus as X-O Manowar continues to fight for his freedom! Even with the might of the Shanhara armor, X-O Manowar and his limited allies are in for the fight of their lives.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

VALIANT CLASSICS ARCHER & ARMSTRONG REVIVAL TP

ALIEN BOOKS

AUG238208

(W) Barry Windsor-Smith, Various (A) Barry Windsor-Smith (CA) Frank Miller

"The best buddy team book of all time…" – Ain't It Cool News

Archer is the world's greatest hand-to-hand fighter, an expert marksman, and a seeker of truth and righteousness. Armstrong is an immortal warrior who has reluctantly brawled his way from prehistory to modern times only to realize that the best way to face life's many challenges is to grab a drink. But Armstrong counts as his worst day when Archer turned up and decided they were partners – a team chosen by fate to save the world!

From the minds of legendary creators Barry Windsor-Smith (Weapon X), Jim Shooter (Secret Wars), Bob Layton (Iron Man), and more comes the first Valiant Classics Collection of the groundbreaking series!

Collecting ARCHER & ARMSTRONG (1992) #0-12.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 0

ETERNAL WARRIOR SCORCHED EARTH TP

ALIEN BOOKS

AUG238201

(W) Tres Dean (A / CA) Alberto Taracido

What happens when Gilad, The Eternal Warrior, Earth's great protector finds himself facing battles on all fronts? An ancient foe has returned with the intention of setting the world ablaze and forcing the fist and steel away from home and the watch of his ward, the geomancer Tama. The teenager wants nothing more than spread her wings and learn how to fly, much to Gilad's displeasure.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: 0

