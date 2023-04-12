Future Of The X-Men Prophesied In X-Men #21 – Fall Of X Spoilers Today's X-Men sees the team off in space fighting the Brood. Except this time it seems that they may be getting more serious than ever before.

With questions to be asked regarding this of The Quiet Council of Krakoa which, remember, Cyclops and Jean Grey refused to join.

And even as the X-Men are called on by another comic book dealing with the swarming Brood masses, over in Captain Marvel…

…. they still have their hands full over there.

So it's all getting rather dark. With Dark X-Men and the Fall Of X to come and the Sins Of Sinister to unravel. Looks as if the Wuiet Council have their own genocidal pla ns against the Brood, courtesy of Bishop.

So it's down to Nightmare to put all these pieces together and work out where this is all going.

"What is one will be two"…. "you still have the fall of your kind to witness"… it's not exactly puppies and kittens now, is it?

The mutant world is about to burn… and they've already just been through a couple of Infernos. And might even the Guardians Of The Galaxy be getting involved in the middle of their Grootfall? Over the mutant metal with which the X-Men brought peace to the galaxy through profit?

X-MEN #21

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230783

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Juan Frigeri

LORD OF THE BROOD: THE CONCLUSION!

Why have the Brood gone mad? Which of the X-Men's past deeds is coming back to haunt them? And are bloodthirsty alien monsters even the biggest threat the team is currently facing? All these answers and more will be revealed! Featuring a connecting cover to CAPTAIN MARVEL #48!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL #48

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230788

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Sergio Davila (CA) Juan Frigeri

REVENGE OF THE BROOD: PART SIX! The Brood finally have what they want: Captain Marvel in their clutches! The last time Carol Danvers was tortured by the Brood, they unleashed a whole new spectrum of powers within her. Just what are they trying to unlock this time?! A can't-miss issue for Captain Marvel and X-Men fans alike! Featuring a connecting cover to X-MEN #21!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230646

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Kev Walker (CA) Marco Checchetto

WHO ARE THE GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY?

One year ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy were destroyed. Their optimistic future shattered by the betrayal of one of their own. Now they ride the space lanes of a lawless corner of the galaxy, trying to outrun their tragedy. Can they rediscover their heroism and humanity on the bleakest frontier? Can they forgive the failures of their past? Or will they fade into the dark, eternally unforgiven? Writers JACKSON LANZING and COLLIN KELLY (CAPTAIN AMERICA: SENTINEL OF LIBERTY) team up with artist KEV WALKER (PREDATOR) for a Guardians story like no other!

Rated T+In Shops: Apr 12, 2023

SRP: $4.99