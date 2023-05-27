Amazing Spider-Man #26 Leak- What About Paul And The Kids? (Spoilers) This Wednesday sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #26. Which, amongst many things, looks at the status of Mary Jane Watson and Paul's children.

This Wednesday sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #26 – officially at least. Because of the holiday weekend in America, Penguin Random House shipped copies to retailers earlier than expected. And certain comic book retailers who don't feel beholden to street dates now that they are no longer being policed as they once were, have been putting copies on sale. The previous leaks that came even before Marvel Comics got their own copies of the comic are confirmed as genuine, but there is more as well. Such as the fate of Mary Jane Watson and Paul's children.

They were introduced in Amazing Spider-Man #1 by Zeb Wells and John Romita, the revealed children of Paul and Mary Jane Watson, who had spent time away in a dimension in which time travels differently, and Mary Jane had moved on from Peter Parker.

We later learned than rather the biological offspring of Paul and Mary Jane, they discovered Romy and Owen, being terrorised by the same supernatural creature who had kidnapped Paul and Mary Jane, referred to by the children as the Scribble Man

They are not their own children medically, though they have raised them, these past three-to-four years. And this may explain why Mary Jane isn't that much older than when she left Peter Parker and got shunted into a dimension where time travels faster. Because it was only four years. Not enough time to have the kids. But enough time to fall for Paul, with the absence of Peter. And now Peter has moved on.

But in Amazing Spider-Man #26 out on Wednesday, we get to find a deeper truth as Spider-Man – and Ms Marvel – try to take down the supernatural force.

And it turns out the children may npt have been as permanent as we might have thought.

Rather reminiscent of John Byrne's West Coast Avengers...

