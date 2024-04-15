Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, greg capullo, saladin ahmed, wolverine

No, Greg Capullo Is Not Drawing The New Wolverine Comic

No, Greg Capullo Is Not Drawing The New Wolverine Comic... but it looks like Saladin Ahmed is on board the X-Men titles for From The Ashes

Article Summary Greg Capullo stirred speculation with a Wolverine sketch but isn't drawing the series.

Known for Batman, Capullo's teased return to Marvel hints at a large project.

Saladin Ahmed is speculated to tie into X-Men titles, possibly influencing Nightcrawler.

Tom Brevoort confirms Capullo isn't on regular Wolverine but offers other insights.

In January 2023, Greg Capullo posted his drawing of Wolverine to Twitter and Instagram saying "Let the gossip begin." And Bleeding Cool is always happy to do as we are asked…

Back in 2011, Greg Capullo was given the choice to draw Wolverine at Marvel or to draw Batman at DC Comics. He chose DC Comics and began a four-year run on Batman with Scott Snyder, as well as spinning off into Metal and Death Metal. He is of course still drawing Creech III, and posting pages of that to Instagram as well. But after that, could he be, finally, taking the Wolverine choice that he was offered, and declined, thirteen years ago? In January 2024, Bleeding Cool shared a first look at a first panel from Greg Capullo's decades-long return to Marvel Comics. There was little to identify in it.

But a full finished pencilled page to Instagram saying, "After decades away, I'm back at Marvel. Today I drew my first page. Sadly, this is the only page that I'll be able to share until this project is formally announced. Hope you dig it."

Have we seen these people before? Are they the Children Of The Sun? Created by Jonathan Hickman and Adam Kubert, they were created by one of Ex Nihilo's Origin Bombs that hit the Fallen Heights, of the Savage Land in his attempt to evolve Earth, and were raised by Hyperion when he visited the Savage Land. The children generate their own internalized energy source and can be harnessed as living batteries…

A now-deleted version of this post revealed that this page was labelled as coming from an upcoming issue of Wolverine. In February, Greg Capullo pushed back on it being Wolverine, saying: "Don't believe everything you hear"

And followed up with "Fury in charge", with a possible SHIELD Black Widow, Dum Dum Duggan and other Commandos, just hanging around waiting for something to happen.

He continued to post on Instagram, "This story is HUGE! Having a f'king blast working at Marvel! All my favorite characters and a story that is I can't wait for you guys to see! Are we having fun yet? Yes. Yes we are" As for his OG Nick Fury, "First double page spread of the year is done. One panel teaser " and as for Dum Dum Duggan, "Love drawing these kind of characters-more so than heroes!"

And plenty more classic Captain America, Nick Fury and SHIELD.

And there was gossip that, indeed, Greg Capullo's work was going to be the new Wolverine series for X-Men From The Ashes, possibly with Saladin Ahmed. However, to echo Greg Capullo's earlier "don't believe everything you hear", Tom Brevoort has set the record straight on his Substack. "I'm not going to be announcing anything before we're ready. But I will tell you definitively that Greg isn't drawing the regular WOLVERINE series."

But it looks like Saladin Ahmed might be involved in some way. In the same newsletter, Brevoort states "And I'll tell you, when we were first starting to formulate our X-Plans, I was suggesting that we move Nightcrawler in a specific, more pious direction. But Saladin Ahmed and Gail Simone both argued to do something else, and now I'm very glad that I listened to them and let them do their thing. Because Nightcrawler is perhaps my favorite new thing in X-MEN '97—that's the sort of version that I want to see in our books. And we will."

So there you go. Mind you, Brevoort also says, "I wish there were some centralized place that I could turn for good and accurate comic book news. But all of what were once reliable sites online have turned into hacky click-bait factories of one sort or another, and nobody has stepped up to fill what I think is a definite voice—at least not in a way that I find appealing to my sensibilities."

So on that note, I am going to declare that Tom Brevoort is the new artist on the regular monthly Wolverine series.

Nah, sorry Tom, Greg Capullo is better.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!