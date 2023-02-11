Noelle Giddings Returns To Colour The Milestone 30th Anniversary When Milestone Comics were first published, one of the more notable and distinct aspects of the comics was the colouring by Noelle Giddings.

When Milestone Comics were first published, one of the more notable and distinct aspects of the comics was the colouring by Noelle Giddings, a rich mix of colours, hand painted, and specifically chosen for a wide variety of skin tones for the more diverse cast of the comic books, known as the Milestone 100 Color process, using a variety of hand colouring tools including dyes, watercolours, pencils and paint. DC Comics solicited the 96-page Milestone 30th Anniversary Special #1 for the 21st of March, thus:

MILESTONE 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by CHUCK BROWN, NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, and others

Art by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, YASMIN FLORES MONTANEZ, DENYS COWAN, and others

Main cover by DENYS COWAN

Variant covers by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY, CHRISTOPHER JONES, and SCOTT JERALDS

1:25 variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

1:50 foil variant cover by NIKOLAS DRAPER-IVEY

$9.99 US | 96 pages | One-shot | Prestige | (all covers are card stock)

ON SALE 2/21/23

Celebrate 30 years of Static, Icon, Rocket, Hardware, and the rest of the Dakotaverse in this star-studded anthology. From a Static and Batman Beyond team-up harkening back to their adventures in the Static Shock animated series, a grown-up Raquel Ervin inheriting the mantle of Icon, and a reality-warping story where the present-day Milestone characters meet their 1993 counterparts, there's something for every Milestone fan to enjoy!

They have now broken it down a little, with who is doing what… including Noelle Giddings returning to colour the 1993-set sequences of the main story, "Universal Beings". DC says "Giddings has watercolored these 22 pages by hand, matching her process in coloring the original Milestone series, and giving them the distinct look that made these comics as bold and distinctive 30 years ago as they are now. Here's a look at Giddings's work in progress for the special:"



Noelle Giddings has more recently created artwork for seven season of The Good Wife, and for the spinoff, The Good Fight. DC Comics continues "This perfect bound one-shot includes the debut of a reinvented Rift in a must-see story pairing the present-day Milestone characters with the 1993 originals, a stunning Static and Batman Beyond team-up written and illustrated by Static: Shadows of Dakota's Nikolas Draper-Ivey, a grown-up Raquel Ervin taking on the mantle of Icon, an epilogue to last year's Blood Syndicate: Season One, and a preview of the upcoming young adult graphic novel Static: Up All Night!" Here's the full lineup of stories:

"Universal Beings" by Evan Narcisse, Atagun Ilhan, and CHRISCROSS

"Static Beyond" by Nikolas Draper-Ivey

"Icon Forever" by Stephanie Williams and Yasmín Flores Montañez

"Blood Syndicate: Epilogue" by Geoffrey Thorne and Sean Edward Hill

Preview of Static: Up All Night by Lamar Giles and Paris Alleyne

And covers by Denys Cowan, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, Christopher Jones & Jason Wright, Scott Jeralds, a 1:25 Variant Cover by Bill Sienkiewicz and a 1:50 Foil Variant Cover by Nikolas Draper-Ivey