Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 Die-Cut Cover – Has Another Cover?

Yesterday, Marvel Comics published Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 by Joe Kelly and Chris Bachalo – ironically after a rather long delay, partially caused by Chris getting COVID-19. And it promised what it delivered, a constantly moving Crank of a storyline with Spider-Man in pursuit and being pursued…

…interrupted by the stillness of a funeral, to act as contrast.

It also revived that nineties classic, the die-cut cover, big and blue with a spider symbol cut out of the middle of it.

With this standard cover sitting underneath the card cover.

But also, it seems, as these die-cut covers can be fiddly, it shipped with a protective cover.

A No-Cover. And because this is comics, and comics collectors, it's copies of this comic that still have the no-cover cover attached that are getting attention on eBay, with sales for up to $15 for what is one of Marvel's most-ordered comic books this year. Admittedly, it's no BRZRKR, but still. With DC Comics bringing back the polybag and Image bringing back the glow-in-the-dark cover, let's party like it's 1991.

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Chris Bachalo, Dale Eaglesham (CA) David Finch

Rated T In Shops: Mar 10, 2021 SRP: $4.99