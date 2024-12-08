Posted in: Comics | Tagged: nosferatu

Nosferatu: Origin Story Featurette, 2 BTS Images, And 11 New Images

Focus Features is continuing to amp up the marketing for the most unlikely Christmas movie of the year, Nosferatu.

Article Summary Focus Features reveals featurette and 13 images for Robert Eggers' Nosferatu, keeping Count Orlok under wraps.

Nosferatu's Christmas release is unusual, aiming to attract audiences amid a crowded holiday film calendar.

The film's gothic tale explores obsession between a haunted woman and a menacing vampire.

Early glowing reviews hint that Nosferatu might gain momentum after the holiday season.

Focus Features continues to hold up their end of the horror bargain by not showing us any of Count Orlok in the marketing for the upcoming Nosferatu. They said they wouldn't show us anything, but it's still surprising to see a studio stick to that. We're in the final weeks before the movie comes out, so they are really starting to market the most unlikely Christmas movie you'll ever see on screen. They released a featurette a couple of days ago where director Robert Eggers talks about his connection to the story of Nosferatu including a stage play adaptation that he directed as a teenager that was black and white and silent. Whoever has a copy of that script needs to make a version of it and let me see it because I want to see how that works at every level. We also have two more behind-the-scenes images and eleven high-quality images as well. Every review for this is looking extremely positive, but is that buzz going to be enough to draw in Christmas Day audiences? This might be a movie that really picks up steam once the New Year starts.

Nosferatu: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

The film has been in the works for a long time, and the release calendar is already packed. On December 13th, Sony releases Kraven the Hunter, yet another attempt to make a Spider-Man-less Marvel movie work. Warner Bros. is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, an animated Lord of the Rings film. From Disney, we have Mufasa: The Lion King set to be released on December 20, 2024, along with Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Searchlight is also releasing A Complete Unknown on Christmas Day, but that's looking to court a completely different audience. The summary of Nosferatu is a "gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, causing untold horror in its wake."

Nosferatu is directed by Robert Eggers, and it will star Bill Skarsgård, Lily-Rose Depp, Willem Dafoe, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Corrin, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Simon McBurney, and Ralph Ineson. It will be released in theaters on December 25, 2024.

