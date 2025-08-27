Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: jonathan hickman, ultimate spider-man

Nothing Happens And Everything Happens In Ultimate Spider-Man #20

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! It's a dinner date for the Ultimate Peter Parker, Harry Osborn, Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy, in today's Ultimate Spider-Man #20 by Jonathan Hickman and David Messina from Marvel Comics. While the rest of the cast are watching television. Hardly anyone hits anyone, no one jumps off anything, no one swings from a flagpole or thwipps a single thwipp. Everyone is just sitting around talking for an entire comic book. And, as a result, it is one of the most important issues of Ultimate Spider-Man to date.

Because it goes to the heart of what this book has been about. What "with great power comes great responsibility" means when you aren't born great, or have greatness thrust upon you, but you choose it, as a married man with kids, when you already have those responsibilities. And the impact it has on everyone.

And Mary Jane Watson is having problems about it all. And realising that those arounbd her may not be the people she thought they were. And not just Goblins, Spiders or Mysterios.

It may be time for Mary Jane Watson to take on some of those great responsibilities upon herself. And where will that lead? What will she do in response?

Even if those responsibilities are different to the ones that everyone else seems to see playing out. Only four issues to go, folks, until the end of the series. How will these great responsibilities play outin the Ultimate world?

Ultimate Spider-Man #20 by Jonathan Hickman, David Messina

MY DINNER WITH HARRY! Harry Osborn lives! Peter and Mary Jane have another fateful dinner with Harry and Gwen…

