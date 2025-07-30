Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate spider-man

Great Responsibility in Ultimate Spider-Man #19 (Spoilers)

Great Responsibility in Ultimate Spider-Man #19 by Jonathan Hickman, and Marco Checchetto (Spoilers)

Article Summary Richard Parker is kidnapped by the Sinister Six after being set up by Felicia Hardy in Ultimate Spider-Man #19.

Tony Stark's Spider-suit, AI-powered by Peter Parker, takes extreme measures to protect Richard from danger.

Mary Jane Watson questions Peter Parker's choices and the new risks faced by their family as superheroes.

Peter faces the true weight of responsibility as a father and husband, pushing his marriage to the breaking point.

So Richard Parker, son of the Ultimate Spider-Man, wearing his own Spider-suit, was kidnapped by the Sinister Six, after being set up by Felicia Hardy, the new, younger Black Cat. But hey, what's a little life-threatening blackmail and kidnapping between friends?

Because in today's Ultimate Spider-Man #19 by Jonathan Hickman, and Marco Checchetto, it turns out that the suit built by Tony Stark, with an AI based on Peter Parker and with the instruction to keep Richard Parker can do a lot to achieve that aim.

An awful lot. Still, what kind of parents let that situation get like that? No wonder Mary Jane Watson has some questions about everything that has been going down, that Peter has not been telling her.

This is not the life that Peter Parker had thrust upon him, but the life that he chose, as a married man with kids. It's a whole different ballgame of responsibility. And not one that Mary Jane signed up for, not like this. And not for their kids.

And it might all suddenly be catching up with him. Though his Spider-Sense is unlikely to warn him of that danger…

How much she can take? Don't worry, Mary Jane, only five more issues until the big finale. Although that's five whole months in real time… the two-year lesson may be coming to an end. But what price will be paid? Ultimate Spider-Man #19 by Jonathan Hickman, and Marco Checchetto is published today from Marvel Comics.

Ultimate Spider-Man #19

by Jonathan Hickman, Marco Checchetto

THREE-WAY DANCE, ALL-OUT WAR! FISK vs. MR. NEGATIVE vs. MYSTERIO with SPIDER-MAN and his allies caught in the middle! Will the SINISTER SIX destroy New York before they destroy each other?!

