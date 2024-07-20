Posted in: Comics | Tagged: disney plus, Marvel Comics, mcu, nova

Nova: Marvel Studios Series Still Happening; Feige Offers Timeframe

Marvel Studios' Kevin Feige confirmed that a Nova series was still in development - but here's how long it will be before it hits screens.

It was back in March 2022 when the rumblings first began. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was looking to bring Richard Rider, aka Nova, into the MCU in a very big and very live-action way with Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada reportedly on board and Feige executive producing. The series was set to focus on the character created by Marv Wolfman and John Romita Sr. (who first appeared in September 1976's The Man Called Nova #1), a member of the intergalactic police force Nova Corps with superhuman abilities that include enhanced strength, flight, and heavy resistance to injury. Of course, a lot has happened over the past nearly 2 1/2 years – with Marvel Studios, Disney, and the entertainment industry as a whole. But just when we least expected it, Feige has offered an update to let fans know that Nova is still in development and it's going to be a series – it's just going to be a while before it hits screens.

During an interview with ComicBook in support of Deadpool and Wolverine, Feige also discussed a number of other projects in various stages of development or production. "It's happening, it's coming together. Richard Rider, yep," Feige responded when asked for an update on where things stand. As for whether it will be a series or film, Feige confirmed the original reporting that it would be a series – we're assuming Disney+, but you never know how things will look by then. You may have noticed that I wrote, "by then." That's because we're about "three or four years out" from getting a chance to check it out – meaning 2027 or 2028 (assuming schedules stay on track). At the time of the original reporting, it was noted that the project would be under the "Special Presentation" banner but it isn't clear if that would be the case. With the series aimed at space-fairing adventures, it wouldn't fit under the "Marvel Spotlight" banner, which looks to spotlight more down-to-earth series that don't require "MCU 101" prior to viewing them.

