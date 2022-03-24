Nova Series or Film Reportedly in Development from Moon Knight Writer

It sounds like Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is following up on an earlier promise to do some with the space-adventuring hero, with Deadline Hollywood reporting exclusively that Richard Rider aka Nova will be joining the MCU in a very big & live-action way. With Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada reportedly on board and Feige executive producing, the series would focus on the Marv Wolfman & John Romita Sr.-created character, a member of the intergalactic police force Nova Corps with superhuman abilities that include enhanced strength, flight, and heavy resistance to injury. And when you consider the Skrull-themed Secret Invasion series is on the way, you can see where this could get very interesting.

Now here's a look back at the previously-released official trailer, overview, and "sizzle reel" for this June's Ms. Marvel:

Marvel Studios' "Ms. Marvel" is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Joining Vellani on the series are Aramis Knight (Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Aamir), Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Matt Lintz (Bruno), Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer, Nimra Bucha, Anjali Bhimani, and Laurel Marsden. Directors on board include Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness), and Meera Menon (The Walking Dead, Titans)- with the series scheduled to hit on June 8th.