Now Bad Idea Is Doing Trading Cards – But Only for Donuts Bad Idea Donuts returns tomorrow with another pop-up store at SC Comicon selling doughnuts with a free comic book - and trading cards.

Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool pointed out that Titans #1 was doing trading card variants just like X-Force #1 did back in the day. But you had to cut them out yourself. Well, one bad idea deserves another, and that's what Bad Idea Comics are all about.

Bad Idea Comics is a relatively new comics publisher from Dinesh Shamdasani, Atom Freeman, Joshua Johns, Karl Bollers, and Anthony Militano. A direct-to-retailer publisher, eschewing digital, variants, and trade paperbacks in favour of one-cover one-per-person comic book sales from big comic book names. and some very silly promotional ideas.

Last April Fool's Day, Bad Idea Comics, set up a donut stand at South Carolina Comic Con, in which they sold doughnuts and gave away copies of an exclusive comic book, Bad Idea Donuts Presents: Bunsen Beaver And His Pal Tree. Which features "two brand-new stories by Robert Venditti, Juan José Ryp, Rich Koslowski, David Lapham" and introduced Disney and Barbie artist Corey Wolfe to the world of comics. Copies have recently sold for $77 with the box itself selling for $20. And now they are doing it all again.

Bad Idea Donuts returns today with another pop-up store at SC Comicon in Greenville, South Carolina, they will yet again be selling doughnuts with a free comic book, but also a) variants of doughnuts and b) trading cards to match. Weirdly, this is closer to X-Force #1 than Titans #1.

We're debuting three new comic-book-themed flavors of the 'Perfect Donut' — New Comic Book Smell, Used Long Box, and Body Odor! Anyone lucky enough to purchase one of our, already infamous, 'Perfect Donut' flavors before the expected sell out will also receive a copy of the MEGALITH PREVIEW comic, a BAD IDEA Donuts branded gift box, and a BAD IDEA hologram emblazoned trading card COA for your donut! But what exactly are these hologram enabled trading card COAs? Beginning now, BAD IDEA will introduce certificates of authenticity for many of the things we produce, be it comic books, toys or even donuts! These COAs will come in the form of trading cards and each will be authenticated by a BAD IDEA hologram, which looks AMAZING in person! From time to time, we'll offer new cards in the series. They may be cards you get with the item they certify, with the completion of a small task or for a fee. This weekend, we'll be releasing five (5) of the cards in the set: No. 5 – 'Perfect Donut' card

No. 6 – 'Perfect Donut' New Comic Book Smell card

No. 7 – 'Perfect Donut' Used Long Box card

No. 8 – 'Perfect Donut' Body Odor card

No. 9 – 'Perfect Donut' Gastronomic Representation of Robert Venditti card The good news is they're free. All you have to do is fly to Greenville, South Carolina this weekend (preferably on Saturday as we're expecting to sell out), come to SC Comicon, and visit the BAD IDEA Donuts pop-up store. You'll get the corresponding trading card COA for your donut free with purchase. However, they are limited to one per customer. So if you buy a New Comic Book Smell flavored donut, you'd get your donut, the gift box, the MEGALITH PREVIEW comic, and card number 6. If you buy a dozen, you'd get 12 donuts, the gift box, the MEGALITH PREVIEW comic, the secret menu donut, the souvenir box for the secret menu donut, and cards number 6, 7, 8, and 9.

As for 5…

All you have to do is fly to Greenville, South Carolina this weekend, come to SC Comicon, and visit the BAD IDEA Donuts pop-up store and show us that you've signed up to be notified about when the upcoming Only You Can Help Bring MEGALITH To Comic Stores campaign will drop. You can sign up to be notified by clicking the link above or on the image below.

Here's a preview of the Megalith preview comic. It does look rather fantastic.