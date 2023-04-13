Titans #1 Gets Trading Card Variant – But Not Like X-Force DC Comics is also doing a trading card variant launch for Titans #1, but it's very different to the one for X-Force over 30 years ago.

I was listening to the Robservations podcast from Rob Liefeld which he talked at length about the launch of X-Force #1 and how he was pleased to get the five trading card bagged variant covers that helped him sell five million copies, as well as doing his Todd McFarlane impersonation asking "what's an X-Force? No one knows what that is".

It came to mind as DC Comics is also doing a trading card variant launch for Titans #1 – just a very cheap version of it.

"In May, the new premier super-team in the DC Universe stars in their own series: Titans #1, from the superstar creative team of writer Tom Taylor and artist Nicola Scott! To commemorate the Titans joining the Dawn of DC lineup, Titans #1 will arrive with a special open-to-order trading card cover, featuring the stars of the series: Nightwing, Donna Troy, Starfire, The Flash, Raven, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Titans Tower itself! The Titans #1 trading card variant edition will have a perforated cover featuring art on the front and back cover by Nightwing's Bruno Redondo and art on the inside front and inside back cover by the Titans team of Nicola Scott and Annette Kwok! Due to the production time involved, Titans #1 trading card variant edition will be on Final Order Cutoff this Sunday, April 16, with an on-sale date of May 16. All other editions of Titans #1 will be on Final Order Cutoff on Sunday, April 23. Check out the trading card cover, fronts and backs, below!"

Perforated, pull-out trading cards. As opposed to actually trading cards polybagged with the comic book. Rob Liefeld, you can start laughing now…

TITANS #1 CVR A NICOLA SCOTT

(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Nicola Scott

The Dark Crisis is over, and the Justice League is no more. Now, a new team must rise and protect the Earth…Titans, go! The Teen Titans are ready to grow up. Each member joined as a much younger hero, certain that one day they'd be invited to join the Justice League. But the time has come for them not to join the League…but to replace it! Are the no-longer-teen heroes ready for the big leagues? Danger lurks around every corner as heroes and villains alike challenge the new team before they've even begun. Will the DCU ever be the same? Find out in this landmark first issue brought you by the all-star creative team of Tom Taylor (Nightwing, DCeased) and Nicola Scott (Wonder Woman Historia, Earth 2)!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/16/2023