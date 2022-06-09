Now Batman #125 Gets A Special "Failsafe Protocols" Cover For FOC

Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez launch a new run for Batman #125, featuring a new Batman villain named Failsafe. And while details on the new character are sketchy, they have announced a new cover featuring Failsafe. Even if they aren't actually showing it yet, just using this "placeholder" image and dubbing it the Failsafe Protocols cover… and handily in time for this weekend's FOC order cut-off. As DC Comics states "The blockbuster creative team of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jorge Jiménez join Batman with the oversized (30-page main story and 10-page backup) issue #125, for the start of a new era! The adventure begins this July, with a story arc named after the new villain that makes a shocking debut in this issue—Failsafe!" The Batman #125 open-to-order acetate variant cover by Simone di Meo will be on sale on the 12th of July. All other Batman #125 covers will be on sale on the 5th of July.

BATMAN #125 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman! Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning. Failsafe starts here. And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process?

Retail: $5.99 FOC Date: 6/12/2022 In-Store Date: 7/5/2022

