Batman #163 By Jim Lee And Jeph Loeb Delayed Till End Of March 2026

Batman #163 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb, the final chapter of H2SH, has now been delayed seven months until the end of March 2026

This is extraordinary, isn't it? I mean, seriously now. Batman Volume 3 #163, by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb, was previously delayed by five months after it was rescheduled for release at the end of January 2026. Well, it has now been delayed another two months until the 25th of March, that's seven months in total and over a year's delay on the original publication plan as well. When it is published, we will have had seven issues of the new Batman volume 4 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez published, with the eighth already at the printers. Well, Jorge isn't Publisher, President and CCO of DC Comics, I suppose, and didn't have a Superman movie to promote… but that was back in the summer. What's the excuse now? It looked as if Jim Lee had finished the pencils with one of the final pages posted to social media. Maybe he's drawing the comic book backwards and has only just started? And is the main Batman series really going to have to avoid mentioning Jason Todd, Barbara Gordon and the rest until we find out what happens to them at the end of H2SH? Same about the Hush suspects as well?

And even if we get the final issue of H2SH Part One, will we ever get Part Two, meant to be its own mini-series, let alone H3SH? It will join the 1963 Annual and Pearl Of The Deep with Alan Moore, WildCATS with Grant Morrison and All-Star Batman And Robin The Boy Wonder with Frank Miller in Jim Lee's bottom drawer of unfinished projects…

BATMAN #163

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

The shocking conclusion to H2SH Part One with Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee! Will Batman survive Hush's revenge when his only allies are his greatest enemies? Retail: $4.99 3/25/2026

