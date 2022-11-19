Now Frank Miller Presents… The Djinni by Kevin Vanhook & Jose Luis

February sees Frank Miller Presents give Ronin Book Two a break, sees Frank Miller, Anthony Maranville, Chris Silvestri and Emma Kubert continue Pandora and sees Ancient Enemies spin off with Ancient Enemies: The Djinni by Dan DiDio, Kevin VanHook, Jose Luis and Jonas Trindade featuring the secret origin of this monstrous superman trope… here are the Frank Miller Presents solicits and solicitations for February 2023. While we also wait for the Western Sin City to come along…

ANCIENT ENEMIES: THE DJINNI #1

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

DEC221015

DEC221016 – ANCIENT ENEMIES THE DJINNI #1 25 COPY MONSTER VAR – 3.99

(W) Kevin VanHook, Dan DiDio (A) Jose Luis, Jonas Trindade (CA) Danilo Beyruth, Joe Prado

Spinning out from the pages of ANCIENT ENEMIES, we spotlight THE DJINNI, a mysterious half-human / half-alien creature born from the wreckage of a crashed spaceship. This book reveals his secret origin as he struggles with his alien birthright and his mission to kill an opponent he never met. Written by Kevin Van Hook (co-creator of Bloodshot) and art by Jose Luis (Superman/Batman & Suicide Squad) 1:25 "Monster" variant by Danilo Beyruth and Joe Prado 1:25 "Monster" variant by Danilo Beyruth and Joe Prado In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: 3.99

FRANK MILLERS PANDORA #2 (OF 3)

FRANK MILLER PRESENTS LLC

DEC221013

DEC221014 – FRANK MILLERS PANDORA #2 (OF 3) 25 COPY MILLER VAR – 7.99

(W) Frank Miller, Anthony Maranville, Chris Silvestri (A) Emma Kubert

As Annabeth and Knox's relationship grows stronger, evil from the Other Realm continues to seep into our world. But Annabeth's discovery of an ancient relic reveals the explosive link between the two worlds.

A new Young Adult Fantasy. Created by Frank Miller with art by Emma (Inkblot) Kubert, and script by Anthony Maranville and Chris Silvestri (Star Trek Discovery)

1:25 variant by Frank Miller In Shops: Feb 15, 2023 SRP: 7.99