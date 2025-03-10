Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: giant-size x-men, jeph loeb

Now Marvel Gets Jeph Loeb to Go Back To X-Men: The Age Of Apocalypse

Hush now... as Marvel Comics gets Jeph Loeb joining them to go back to X-Men: The Age Of Apocalypse in June 2025

Article Summary Jeph Loeb returns to Marvel for Giant-Size X-Men: Age of Apocalypse, revisiting his iconic narrative.

Ms. Marvel enters classic X-Men tales, battling Legion in an epoch-defining journey through time.

Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing launch five time-bending one-shots with iconic artists and writers.

Exclusive Revelations Backup Stories unveil hidden lore to shape future X-Men events and mysteries.

Well, he's back with Jim Lee on Batman: Hush 2 over at DC Comics. And now Jeph Loeb is also going back to Marvel to The Age Of Apocalypse with the Giant-Size X-Men one-shots that are introducing Ms Marvel to classic past X-Men stories, courtesy of Legion. And a back-up strip behind Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and C.F. Villa's Giant Size: Age Of Apocalypse #1, Jeph Loeb, one of the influential writers behind the original Age of Apocalypse, returns to the groundbreaking saga in a special backup story.

"For 50 years, Len Wein and Dave Cockrum's Giant-Size X-Men #1 has stood as one of the most important moments in Marvel Comics history, reshaping the X-Men forever. Starting in May, Marvel celebrates its milestone anniversary with an all-new event revisiting key X-Men storylines in a series of GIANT-SIZE X-MEN one-shots, including GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE which features a Revelations Backup Story by Eisner Award-winning writer Jeph Loeb, an architect behind the original Age of Apocalypse, and superstar artist Simone Di Meo! "Across the five anniversary one-shots, the Revelations Backup Stories will reveal hidden lore behind each respective story and setsup exciting present-day developments coming in the near future. In GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1, Loeb returns to the iconic dystopian future he helped create! Age of Apocalypse shook the X-Men to its core in the '90s, and now, one of the era's most prolific creators is back to reignite the groundbreaking storyline just in time for its own major milestone anniversary! "On his grand return to the World of X, Loeb said, "In 1995, I was extremely lucky to be part of one of the biggest stories to hit the X-Men with Age of Apocalypse, writing both Astonishing X-Men and X-Man. Now, thirty years later, join me and the superstar artist of tomorrow—Simone Di Meo—as we return to this doomed timeline with some of the greatest X-Men characters ever!" "What if these critical moments held deeper secrets? What if the past wasn't set in stone? Experience Giant-Size X-Men #1, The Dark Phoenix Saga, Age of Apocalypse, and more pivotal X-sagas from an all-new, all-different perspective across five time-bending one-shots by acclaimed X-Scribes Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing and celebrated artists Adam Kubert, Rod Reis, C.F. Villa and more! "The event sees Ms. Marvel pulled into the distant past by an unstable and unleashed Legion! Locked in a battle through time against the Omega-Level mutant, Kamala Khan is only one standing in the way of X-Men history being warped forever! Following GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 and GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX #1, Kamala finds herself stuck in the darkest future of all in GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1! Worse yet: It's only hours from its inevitable end; if Kamala can't find what's left of the X-Men, she'll burn in nuclear hellfire. Former enemies must learn to rely on one another as they journey through a land of charred bones and broken promises…but can Legion truly be trusted? And how far will Rogue go to teach Kamala the true meaning of mutant identity? Welcome back to the Age of Apocalypse – where no one survives the experience!"

With covers from Adam Kubert and Simone Di Meo…

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 – 75960621133300111

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art and Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Revelations Story by AL EWING & SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 5/28

GIANT-SIZE DARK PHOENIX SAGA #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by ROD REIS

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

Revelations Story by STEVE FOXE & LUCAS WERNECK

On Sale 6/11

GIANT-SIZE AGE OF APOCALYPSE #1

Written by COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Revelations Story by JEPH LOEB & SIMONE DI MEO

On Sale 6/25

GIANT-SIZE HOUSE OF M #1

On Sale July 2025

GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #2

On Sale July 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!