Now Ohio Parents Object To Heartstopper in Scholastic Book Fairs
Fox19 reports that a group of parents in, Ohio are complaining about the presence of Heartstopper graphic novels at a Scholastic Book Fair.
Fox19 reports that a group of parents in Maineville, Ohio, want a special committee to screen books sold at book fairs, after complaining about the presence of Heartstopper graphic novels by Alice Oseman after copies were sold at Little Miami School District's Scholastic Book Fair in August.
