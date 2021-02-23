Nubia's New Wonder Woman Role In DC Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)

It's Nubia time! At the end of Death Metal #7 from DC Comics, Wonder Woman kinda died. Almost died. Something happened anyway, and her self-sacrificce ascended her onto the ethereal plane, leaving the world behind her. We looked at where she may end up before, but what about those she leaves behind?

There is a challenge to replace Diana as the Wonder Woman or Earth. When we mentioned this before, the commentary from everyone was that Nubia should be the new Wonder Woman, it's an obvious choice, why is there even a challenge? Bleeding Cool has learned that this is basically the attitude of all the Amazonians on Demon Island – sorry, that's what they'll be calling it over on Earth 3 – Paradise Island. But a challenge must be held, even if the winner is obvious.

Except it is not. Nubia has another role to take up, as Queen of Themyscria. As for the current Queen, Hippolyta? She is the new Wonder Woman of the DC Universe. And that's why she is turning up in the new Brian Bendis Justice League…

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021 Framing sequence written by Joshua Williamson with James Tynion IV and Scott Snyder, illustrated by John Timms and Alex Sinclair

Justice League by Brian Michael Bendis, David Marquez, and Tamra Bonvillain

Batman by James Tynion IV, Jorge Jiménez, and Tomeu Morey

Wonder Woman by Becky Cloonan & Michael W. Conrad, Alitha Martinez & Mark Morales, Emilio Lopez

Wonder Girl by Joëlle Jones and Jordie Bellaire

Green Lantern: Alan Scott by James Tynion IV and Stephen Byrne

Teen Titans Academy by Tim Sheridan, Rafa Sandoval & Jordi Tarragona, and Alejandro Sanchez

Superman by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Jamal Igle, and Hi-Fi

Green Arrow & Black Canary by Joshua Williamson, Alex Maleev, and Jordie Bellaire

Stargirl by Geoff Johns, Todd Nauck, and Hi-Fi

Green Lanterns by Geoffrey Thorne, Dexter Soy, and Alex Sinclair

The Flash by Joshua Williamson, Howard Porter, and Hi-Fi

Epilogue by Joshua Williamson, John Romita Jr. & Klaus Janson, Brad Anderson